Dr. Tapas Kumar Sar: Global Recognition for Scientific Excellence, Social Reform and Literary Contributions

New Delhi [India], August 13:Prof. (Dr.) Tapas Kumar Sar, an eminent scientist, educator, and social reformer, continues to make India proud with his groundbreaking research, impactful publications, and humanitarian contributions. With over two decades of expertise in pharmacology, toxicology, environmental science, and public health, Dr. Sar holds a DSc (Honoris Causa) in Pharmacology and Toxicology from Cedarbrook University, South Dakota, USA, and an Honorary Doctor of Science in Environmental Science & One Health Leadership from Kennedy University, France, alongside two other honorary doctorates.

A prolific author, Dr. Sar has written and edited several highly regarded scientific works, including Mastitis: Symptoms, Triggers and Treatment and Fluoride Toxicosis and Antioxidant Functional Foods for Its Amelioration. His latest publication, selected for the prestigious Best Book in Food Awareness Award to be presented in September 2025 in New Delhi, addresses urgent health concerns related to fluoride toxicity. The book offers evidence-based, natural antioxidant-rich dietary strategies for its prevention and management, making it an essential reference for researchers, policymakers, medical professionals, and health-conscious readers alike.

His research and editorial roles are equally noteworthy. Dr. Sar has published in top-tier journals such as Scientific Reports, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, Phytomedicine Plus, The Veterinary Journal, CME Journal of Geriatric Medicine, the latter recognised by the National Medical Commission and Biomedical and Biopharmaceutical Research, a popular journal in Portuguese-speaking countries. His pioneering studies on plant-based antioxidants, nutraceuticals, and functional foods have been highlighted by Nature India and other leading science media. He serves as Honorary Lifetime Recognised Bentham Science Ambassador, World Research Fellow (London), and RAAST Fellow, while holding editorial board positions in journals including Imaging in Medicine and Pharmacognosy Research.

In 2025, Dr. Sar's global recognition reached new heights. He was honoured with the World Icon Award 2025 for Best International Innovator Professor for Health Care Technologies, the Pioneer Researcher Award at the Indian Scientist Awards, and will soon receive the Asia's Icon Award in Kuala Lumpur for Best International Professor in Medical Innovation. Additionally, he was conferred with the Best Rural Transformation Contributor Award by Zooluto Foundation & UGA, recognising his exceptional efforts in environmental science and rural development. These recent distinctions add to an already illustrious list of accolades, including the Young Scientist Award, Nelson Mandela International Excellence Award, International Champion of Humanity Award, Best Innovator of the Year (USA Patent Office), and India's Best Doctor Award in Medical Innovation & Leadership 2025.

Beyond awards, Dr. Sar holds one German Utility Patent and two Indian Design Patents issued by the Government of India, underscoring his tangible contributions to healthcare technology and innovation.

Passionate about social reform, rural development, and environmental conservation, Dr. Sar's initiatives have brought sustainable change to underserved communities. Recognised among India's Top 10 Teachers by Adreneur Consultancy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., he continues to inspire scientists, educators, and changemakers worldwide.

With an unmatched blend of scientific innovation, social commitment, and literary achievement, Prof. (Dr.) Tapas Kumar Sar exemplifies how dedication to both knowledge and humanity can shape a better future.

