Dr. Thejo  Kumari Amudala  was invited for Rajiya Ki Mitti Se Rastra Ka Nirman in New Delhi

November 03: On the auspicious occasion of Sardar Patel Jayanti national unity day the event ” Rajiya Ki Mitti Se Rastra Ka Nirman” was held in New Delhi on 31st October 2022. An individual from different states was called a state representative. They were asked to bring the state’s holy soil in a new white handkerchief. The event was basically to prepare a new India map with soil from different Indian states to portray the Unity and Diversity of India.

Along with her many other reputed personalities were called including Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Maj. Gen, G.D. Bakshi, Mr. Arun Bakhsi, Dr. Picheswar Gadde, Dr. Vijay Kumar, etc to grace the occasion.

Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala represented her homeland Andhrapradesh Tirupati. She had brought along with her Thirumala’s holy soil to present to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala was honored by the organizers of the event.

Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala was called was invited as the Chief guest or Guest of Honour for the Rajya Ki Mitti Se Rastra Ka Nirman. Dr. Thejo has achieved success in every endeavor she has undertaken, including business, philanthropy, pageants, education, spirituality, and several others. She has won countless accolades and prizes, demonstrating her excellence and bringing honor to the nation.

Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala won the title of Taj Mrs. Universe 2022. Planet Group organized the beauty pageant’s big finale in Agra, one of India’s favorite tournament destinations.

She has attracted admirers from various continents and gained recognition from other nations and venues on a global scale. THE Nelson Mandela NOBLE PEACE Award, The Gandhi Peace Award, the Nightingale Sarojini Naidu Award, the Mother Theresa Humanity Award, and the Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award are just a few of the honors she has won.

She is a great example of how women can impact society and achieve so much. Her family and parents have been able to support her and give her the strength she needs to fly.

