Dr Vipin Vijay Nair from JIBS conferred with Best Ph.D Dissertation Award by IOSAC

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], March 17 (/OP Jindal University): The International Association for the Study of Orgzed Crime (IASOC) has awarded Dr Vipin Vijay Nair, Assistant Professor at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), with the Best PhD. Dissertation Award for his work entitled "Exploring coping mechsm of vulnerable & victims of commercial sexual exploitation: A participatory action research in rehabilitation & protective homes in India".

The award recognizes outstanding scholarship in the field of orgzed crime and is considered as one of the prestigious honors for scholars in the field. Dr Nair was an in-service doctoral scholar at JIBS from 2018-21 under the supervision of Prof. of Eminence (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Founder and Principal Director at JIBS and Prof (Dr) D.T Andzenge, Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology at St. Cloud State University, USA.

The award would be conferred to him at the Annual Meeting of American Society of Criminology between November 15-18, 2023 in Philadelphia, USA. "We recognize that your work is policy-relevant and has broad applications for recovery and rehabilitation of people that were sexually exploited," IOSAC said in the award note.

Run by the Secretariat of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Orgzed Crime, IOSAC is an international body dedicated to advancing the study of orgzed crime and illegal enterprise and includes a network of academics, professionals and students, whose focus lies in these fields.

Dr Nair's dissertation explores the coping mechsms used by vulnerable and victimized women in India who have been subjected to commercial sexual exploitation. Through extensive fieldwork and interviews with survivors particularly those living in shelter homes, Dr Nair provides a comprehensive analysis of the psychological, social, and economic factors that shape the coping strategies of these women.

Commenting on the award, Dr Nair said: "I am honoured and humbled to receive this award, and I hope that my work will contribute to a better understanding of the experiences of vulnerable and victimized women in India. My research highlights the resilience and strength of these women, who have faced unimaginable trauma and continue to fight for their rights and dignity."

"I am highly indebted to my supervisor Dr Sanjeev P. Sahni for his constant guidance, mentorship and supervision. His counsel and instruction helped me in the better understanding of the nuances of the subject," he added.

Dr Nair's dissertation has been praised for its originality, rigor, and its potential to impact policy and practice in academic circles. The award is a testament to the quality of research done by the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences and is a proud moment for the O.P Jindal Global University.

It is pertinent to mention that he has earlier also been awarded the silver medal for Best Scientific Research paper at the 38th National Conference of the Indian Society of Criminology.

