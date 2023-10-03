Dr Vishwa Cariappa of San Group honored with ‘ET Achievers of Award'

SRV Media

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 3: Dr Vishwa Cariappa, BS, the Managing Director of the San Group of Companies, was recently honored with the prestigious "ET Achievers of Award" for Emerging Plot Developer of the Year at a glittering ceremony in Bengaluru on October 3, 2023. This distinguished award, presented by the Economic Times, was bestowed upon him by the renowned actress Padma Shri Raveena Tandon.

Upon receiving this esteemed recognition, Dr B.S. Vishwa Cariappa expressed his gratitude and dedication, stating, "This award serves as an inspiration for me to strive for even greater excellence." The "ET Achievers—Karnataka 2023" award is designed to acknowledge individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in various fields.

Dr Cariappa's commitment to social responsibility is exemplified through his involvement with the 'Karnataka Dharmadrishti Souharda Credit Co-operative Society.' Under the guidance of Swami Vigyananand Ji, the founder and Global Chairman of the World Hindu Foundation, this society provides long-term loans with remarkably low interest rates and accessible EMI options for repayment, spanning 10–15 years.

Over a legacy spanning 17 years, the San Group of Companies, under the visionary leadership of Dr Vishwa Cariappa, has cultivated a distinctive workplace culture where employees are treated as valued friends. The company's remarkable achievement of retaining 50 to 60 employees for nearly 15 years is a testament to its commitment to employee welfare. The present workforce of 500 continues to contribute to the company's success, having successfully sold 1 crore square feet of land.

Managing a conglomerate of 14 companies, including a technology company, Property and Developers, Viscon Constructions, and San Palace (Kalyan Mandir), Dr. Cariappa has successfully diversified his business portfolio. The esteemed San Palace, often referred to as the 'National Gem,' stands as a symbol of grandeur and hosts various ceremonies and events.

Dr Vishwa Cariappa's dedication to social welfare extends beyond business into education and healthcare. He has expressed his commitment to donate land and Rs. 1 crore for the establishment of a multispecialty hospital to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His educational initiatives, San International and San PU College, are dedicated to providing free education to economically disadvantaged students. Furthermore, he offers free housing to senior employees of the company.

Upon receiving this prestigious award, Cariappa expressed his delight, saying, "I am deeply honored to be a recipient of such a distinguished award." He further added, "San Group embarked on a journey with the goal of achieving excellence in the real estate industry, and today the company has expanded into several sectors. In the face of the formidable challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, San City emerged as an exemplary leader in this sector. We navigated through the highs and lows with unwavering determination. This award also serves as an encouragement to continue serving more people in the future."

For more information, you can visit the official website: http://www.sancity1.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor