Dr. Vivek Lolage bags Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 for his remarkable contribution to proctology

New Delhi, December 15: In a moment of pride for the medical fraternity, Dr. Vivek Lolage, M.D., has been bestowed with Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022. Dr. Lolage is a renowned Ayurvedic doctor who has made a remarkable contribution to proctology.

Atmanirbhar Bharat or the Self-reliant India campaign is the vision of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a new India. Shri Prahlad Singh Patel Central Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India was the Chief Guest at the award event, which was held at the Park Hotel, New Delhi, on November 26, 2022. The award was organized by India’s notable digital marketing and PR agency, Times Applaud.

As an Ayurvedic doctor, Dr. Lolage has become an excellent role model for other members of the medical fraternity. He has been practicing his talents for over 40 years and achieved various milestones as well as honors.

The Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 is just another feather in Dr. Lolage’s cap. He has won numerous awards for the remarkable services he has rendered as well as for his admirable contributions to the medical field as a proctologist. These awards include the following

Tamas Iconic Award (2022)

Lokmat Thane Gaurav (2022)

IEA (International Excellence Award) – Lifetime achievement award (2022)

Sakal Idols of Maharashtra Award (2022)

Bhaskar Award – Maharashtra Journalist Foundation – Goa CM Pramod Sawant (2022)

9planets Health Award – Bhagat Singh Koshiyari (2022)

Navbharat Health Award – Award for Best Proctologist – Bhagat Singh Koshiyari (2021)

Mumbai Trendsetters Award – Maharashtra Times (2020)

Lokmat Maharashtra Wellness Icon (2019)

Thane Sanmaan Award (2019)

Award for Excellence in Business (2018)

Lokmat Wellness Award – Health Minister Girish Mahajan

Zee 24Taas Health Award – Minister Eknath Shinde & Jayant Patil

Thane Gaurav Puraskar by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) (2016)

Sagar Mitra Award

Jain Samaj Award

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 Award is an effort of Times Applaud to honor and recognize the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign that aims to make the country and its citizen’s self-dependent. The award event was held to honor the exceptional individuals or companies who are contributing to the development of the nation and working to make India more prosperous. Hence, Dr. Vivek Lolage rightly deserves the award for his remarkable contribution to proctology.

Ancient medical science or Ayurveda believes a good digestive system is important to a healthy you and that fact is recognized by even the experts of today. This is because a person with a sound digestive system would always be healthy and free from diseases.

If there is any difficulty in the digestive system, especially the lower digestive tract, then the person may suffer from a major sickness including piles, which are quite painful. But, this part of the body is often neglected by even those who claim to be health-conscious.

The science of studying and working with the numerous processes which are engaged in the lower region of the digestive tract is known as colorectal exam or proctology. Usually, a proctologist is recommended, if the general practitioner or the doctor is not able to identify the answer to the problem. But you need a skilled proctologist, like Dr. Vivek Lolage, if you want to get rid of such problems, especially piles.

But, Dr. Lolage faced a challenge early in his life as he was denied admission to MBBS at Poddar Medical College. One had to be 17 to secure admission, while Dr. Lolage was just 16 years old at the time. However, young Vivek did not give up and enrolled in another college. He finished his medical education on scholarship and was always eager to learn more. Dr. VB Athavale assisted him in honing his talents. Later, Dr. Lolage also completed his MD.

Dr. Lolage started his practice in 1984 after graduating from Smt. Maladevi Gauridutt Mittal Ayurvedic College in Mumbai. But, today Dr. Lolage is credited with founding the Kalasiddhi Anorectal Ozone Hospital, Thane’s first and possibly only hospital dedicated to treating anorectal problems.

The Kalasiddhhi Anorectal Hospital is 12 beded facilities in Thane that uses Kshar Sutra treatment to treat persons with any form of Anorectal ailment. Also Kamaladevi Mittal Punarvasu Hospital is a 12 beded Hospital.

Besides the Kshar Sutra Therapy, Dr. Lolage uses Ozone Therapy, and special Ayurvedic medications to cure the patient, allowing him to live a happier and healthier life.

The Kshar Sutra treatment is an Ayurvedic para surgical process and strategy for treating anorectal issues that are low-risk, low-cost, and minimally intrusive. The therapy takes around 5-6 minutes, and the patient is out of the hospital in 20 minutes.

Dr. Vivek Lolage has been to Sri Lanka and other countries for patient care. Dr. Lolage has successfully treated over 50,000 Anorectal patients without the necessity of surgery. He is well-known for his non-surgical therapies, and patients travel from all over India to receive treatment from him. Not only that, but he has patients from various countries including Sri Lanka, Nigeria, the UK, and UAE.

We wish Dr. Lolage all the best for his future endeavors in the field of proctology.

