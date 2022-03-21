Dr Vivek Lolage receives Trendsetter 2022 award from Hon. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for excellence in proctology

Honorable Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, has felicitated M.D. Dr Vivek Lolage, a reputed proctologist, with the Trendsetter 2022 Award, during an event held in Mumbai last month. A prestigious news portal of India, Times Applaud, hosted the event in Mumbai.

Ancient medical science says a good digestive system is key to a healthy you and that fact is acknowledged by even the doctors of today. The gastrointestinal tract, which is a part of the digestive system, is one of the most crucial organs of your body. This is because a person with a good digestive system will always remain healthy and free from ailments. You need a proctologist, in case any problem arises in the gastrointestinal tract.

If there is any problem in the gastrointestinal tract, then the person may suffer from a serious ailment. Anorectal disease refers to disorders that affect the anus and/or rectum, the most frequent of which are hemorrhoids, anal warts, anal fissures, anorectal abscesses, and anal fistulas. Kahar Sutra therapy, is a low-risk, low-cost, and minimally invasive Ayurvedic parasurgical procedure. The therapy takes approximately 5-6 minutes, and the patient is soon released from the hospital.

The science of understanding and working with the various processes which are involved in the lower portion of gastrointestinal tract is known as colorectal exam or proctology. Usually a proctologist is recommended, if the general practitioner or the doctor is not able to find the solution to the problem. A specialized well trained medical professional, a proctologist deals with the final part of the digestive tract that is the rectum, colon and anus. A proctologist is well trained in the profession, and effectively helps people get rid of their gastrointestinal tract problems.

M.D. is an expert proctologist, and reputed Ayurvedic doctor, who had a humble beginning when he started his practice in 1984 after graduating from Smt Maladevi Gauridutt Mittal Ayurvedic College, Mumbai. But, today Dr Lolage is credited with founding the Kalasiddhi Anorectal Ozone Hospital, where he heals people suffering from Anorectal problems with the help of Kahar Sutra therapy and without the use of surgery. Dr Lolage also treats his patients with the help of Ozone Therapy, and unique Ayurvedic medicines, so that they can live a better and healthier life. Kalasiddhi Anorectal Ozone Hospital, is the first and possibly only hospital dedicated to treating anorectal problems in Thane.

Dr Lolage rendered admirable service to mankind even during the Covid-19 pandemic for which Times Applaud had bestowed the Covid-19 warrior award to him. Times Applaud has again honored Dr Lolage for his remarkable achievements in the field of proctology with the Trendsetter 2022 award. Apart from Dr Lolage, Times Applaud offered the award to recognize several others leaders in a range of fields for their relevant expertise and delivery of quality, exceptional services to society.

Dr Lolage received the Trendsetter 2022 award at Governor's House Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, on February 24, 2022.

