Dr. Vivek Pathak, NIPS Hotel Management Institute Founder and Director, received TIMES Bengal Icon Award for Hospitality Education

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 6: We are thrilled to share that the NIPS Hotel Management Institute, a frontrunner in hospitality education, has proudly acknowledged the tremendous achievements of its Founder and Managing Director of NIPS, Dr Vivek Pathak. He has been honoured with the prestigious TIMES Bengal Icon Award in Hospitality Education for his exceptional contributions and passionate commitment to the industry. Under the visionary leadership of Dr Vivek Pathak, NIPS has attained unparalleled heights, making it one of the most sought-after schools for aspiring hospitality professionals.

Dr Vivek Pathak was awarded the prestigious accolade at the Times Event in the Hyatt Regency, Kolkata. Mr Nicolas Facino, Director of Alliance Française, presented the award to him. The TIMES Bengal Icon Award in Hospitality Education is given to exceptional leaders who have significantly contributed to the hospitality industry and have played a vital role in shaping its future. This recognition is proof of Dr Pathak's sincere commitment to excellence in training future professionals in the hospitality industry. His visionary approach, coupled with a passion for imparting knowledge and fostering skill development, has transformed the lives of many students, shaping them into competent and empathetic professionals.

Dr Vivek Pathak has been instrumental in transforming NIPS, a small initiative from 30 years ago, into a lasting legacy. With an illustrious career spanning several decades, he has consistently advocated for the significance of holistic education in hospitality. His emphasis on a well-rounded curriculum incorporating theoretical education and hands-on experience has empowered NIPS students to face real-world challenges confidently and with poise. Emphasising the importance of inculcating wide-ranging competencies in students at NIPS, he stated, "Our goal is to build confidence, equip students with decision-making, and prepare them for the global hospitality career. Therefore we prioritise in shaping students' personalities, sharing international exposure, and imparting valuable skills through case studies and academic progress evaluations."

Chef J. U. Gomes, Deputy Director of NIPS Hotel Management Institute, expressed great pride in Dr Vivek Pathak's exceptional accomplishments and positive influence on hospitality education. According to Chef Gomes, Dr Pathak's commitment, determination, and enthusiasm have played a crucial role in shaping the professional trajectories of many students, and they feel privileged to have him leading their institute.

The entire NIPS team applauds to celebrate this exceptional achievement and express gratitude to Dr Vivek Pathak for his outstanding dedication to advancing hospitality education.

Since 1993, NIPS Hotel Management has been at the forefront of hospitality education in Eastern India. NIPS offers a diverse array of degree and diploma programs, including a BSc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, a BSc. in Culinary Science, an MSc. in Hospitality Management, as well as a Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology. Initially located only in Kolkata, NIPS has branched out to other cities like Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, and Shillong. NIPS graduates have consistently secured positions in renowned multinational luxury hotels, airlines, cruise lines, travel and tourism offices, and various corporate sectors, showcasing NIPS' commitment to providing its students with unparalleled career prospects within the hospitality industry.

