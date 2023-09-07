Dr Vivek Singh Advocate's Magnum Opus: 'Bharat Rising of Viswaguru' Launched at United Nations Headquarters, New York

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 7: In a remarkable and historic event that transcended borders and celebrated the confluence of literature, culture, and diplomacy, the United Nations Headquarters in New York City witnessed a grand book launch of “Bharat Rising of Viswaguru” authored by Dr Vivek Singh, Advocate & Solicitor, Supreme Court of India and an astute observer of Indian politics, on the evening of August 28, 2023. This book delves into the remarkable journey of Narendra Modi, Prime minister of India and his contributions to transforming India into a Global Leader This event, which served as a symbol of unity and cultural exchange, brought together esteemed dignitaries, including the Mayor of New York City, Indian Consulate General, Dr Sudhir Parekh, Amitabh Shrivastava and several other prominent Indian figures such as Amruta Fadnavis.

The occasion was none other than the launch of a significant literary work published by Rudra World Publications, The book that highlighted the essence of Indian culture together with celebration of the Bharat Mahotsav in New York hosted by World Peace and Health Foundation.

The presence of such dignitaries underscored the importance of this cultural exchange event, showcasing the city's commitment to embracing diverse cultures and promoting global harmony. Their presence symbolized the strong diplomatic ties between India and the United States and highlighted India's commitment to cultural exchange on the international stage. The Consulate General's involvement demonstrated the rich tapestry of Indian culture and the importance of celebrating it on a global platform.

The grandeur of the book launch didn't stop at the United Nations Headquarters. In a spectacular display of unity and cultural pride, Times Square transformed into a vibrant hub of Indian culture and heritage. The heart of Manhattan pulsated with the rhythms of Bharat Mahotsav, as thousands of New Yorkers and tourists alike gathered to participate in this cultural extravaganza and also celebrated Chandrayan successful landing on South pole of the moon.

