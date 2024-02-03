Dr. Yogesh More's Contributions Get Recognized By Empower Social and Education Trust with the Bharat Nirmiti Yogdan Award 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Empower Social and Education Trust hosted a spectacular award ceremony, "Bharat Nirmiti Yogdan Award 2024," at the luxurious Kohinoor Continental Hotel in Andheri. The highlight of the event was the presentation of Honorary Doctorate Degrees to commendable individuals, acknowledging their significant contributions to various fields. Among the distinguished awardees, Yogesh More, a icon in the digital field, was honored with the prestigious Honorary Doctorate Degree for his invaluable inputs. Hailing from a middle-class background, Dr. Yogesh More has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the digital domain, reaching remarkable heights in the direct selling industry since 2007.

The award ceremony saw the presence of esteemed guests, including Dr. Madhu Krishnan, Founder and Chairman of the American University, and delegates from diverse sectors such as politics, arts, military, and insurance. The event was graced by prominent personalities, including Bollywood celebrities, political figures like Mrs. Chitra Wagh (BJP) and Sharmilatai Raj Thakre (MNS), Deputy Commissioner Shree Krushna Prakash, and the Global President of the International Diplomatic Club, Dr. Shergi Devriano.

Russian businessman Nilay Merchant and other influential figures added to the grandeur of the occasion. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and enthusiasm as the global stage was represented by the presence of Dr Shergi Devriano, the Global President of the International Diplomatic Club, and Nilay Merchant, a Russian businessman. Their attendance added an international flavor to the event, reflecting the global significance of the awards.

Empower Social and Education Trust extends their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Yogesh More for his exceptional achievements and contributions. His journey is proof to the power of hard work, determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Empower Social and Education Trust wishes him continued success in all his future endeavours. The "Bharat Nirmiti Yogdan Award 2024" serves as a platform to highlight and honor such extraordinary efforts.

The Trust expresses gratitude to all the dignitaries, guests, and attendees who made the event a grand success. Their presence added vibrancy to the ceremony and made it an unforgettable evening. As they celebrate the achievements of the awardees, They also look forward to the future with optimism, hoping for continued success and impactful contributions from the recognized individuals. May their endeavours inspire others to strive for excellence and contribute positively to society.

