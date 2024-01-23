DRA Homes Unveils DRA Infinique: A Testament to Luxury Living in Valasaravakkam, Bang On Arcot Road

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 23: DRA Homes, a leading real estate developer, is proud to announce the launch of DRA Infinique, an exquisite residential project that redefines luxury living in the heart of Valasaravakkam. Boasting unparalleled design, best in class specifications, and a prime location, DRA Infinique sets a new standard for contemporary urban living. DRA Infinique enjoys a strategic location in Valasaravakkam, with easy access to major transportation hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and entertainment options. Residents will experience the convenience of urban living while enjoying the tranquillity of a well-planned residential enclave.

DRA Infinique is a testament to DRA Homes' commitment to delivering homes that transcend expectations. The project comprises meticulously designed villaments that blend modern aesthetics with functionality, providing residents with an unmatched living experience. Situated bang on Arcot Road in the vibrant Valasaravakkam neighborhood, DRA Infinique, located right next to an upcoming metro station offers a perfect balance between connectivity and tranquillity.

Ranjeeth Rathod - Managing Director of DRA Homes - "DRA Infinique is the culmination of our dedication to creating homes that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our discerning customers. We believe that every detail matters, and this project reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, on time delivery and customer delight. DRA Homes is also known for offering a fantastic price appreciation of close to 40 per cent for our early bird customers."

Key Features:

* Three-Side Ventilation

* No Opposite Door Facing

* Zero Wall Sharing

* Vaastu Compliant

* Best in Category Specifications

* Gated Community with just 76 units

* Hydro-Pneumatic Pressure System

* EV Charging Points

* Terrace Landscape

Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to explore the comprehensive list, showcasing the thoughtful and lifestyle features that make DRA Infinique stand out. DRA Infinique is a RERA Approved Lifestyle project of 3 & 4 BHKs ranging from 1837 sq.ft to 2143 sq.ft which has Basement + Stilt + 13 floors and we handover the project on Dec 2026.

DRA Homes, a distinguished name in the real estate industry, stands as a beacon of excellence and innovation. With a rich legacy of delivering exceptional residential and commercial spaces on time, DRA Homes has consistently surpassed expectations in quality, design and customer delight. Guided by a commitment to integrity and professionalism, the company has carved a niche for itself in the market. DRA Homes takes pride in its meticulous approach to crafting living spaces that not only reflect architectural brilliance but also enhance the overall lifestyle of its residents. Committed to the highest standards, DRA Homes is synonymous with trust, transparency, and a relentless pursuit of perfection in the realm of real estate development.

For more information, visit - https://drahomes.in/flats-in-valasaravakkam/dra-infinique-overview?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAwbitBhDIARIsABfFYIKbsmYDy8yRRjtwZxlaBnfNAso-WcjPfOfhVX7OFxjffspQaPNc3UMaAonCEALw_wcB

