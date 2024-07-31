DRC India Launches ‘Scan Karega India’ Campaign to Protect the Natural Diamond Consumers

Surat (Gujarat) [India] July 31 : DRC India, a leader in lab-grown diamond detection technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest campaign, “Scan Karega India.” This initiative aims to protect consumers and the diamond industry from the inadvertent purchase of lab-grown diamonds sold as natural ones.

About ‘Scan Karega India’

“Scan Karega India” is a nationwide initiative by DRC India designed to educate and empower consumers about the importance of verifying the authenticity of diamonds. “With the rise of lab-grown diamonds, distinguishing between natural and lab-grown diamonds has become increasingly challenging. This campaign seeks to highlight the critical role that advanced scanning technology for lab-grown diamond detection plays in ensuring diamond authenticity.” says Mr. Hardik Patel, CEO of DRC.

Why ‘Scan Karega India’ is Essential

1. Unmasking the Truth: Lab-grown diamonds can appear identical to natural diamonds to the naked eye, making it easy for unscrupulous sellers to misrepresent lab diamonds as natural ones. The “Scan Karega India” campaign aims to educate consumers about this issue, enabling them to make informed purchasing decisions.

2. Protecting Consumer Trust: Accidental purchases of lab-grown diamonds can significantly damage consumer trust and tarnish brand reputations. By promoting the use of scanning technology for lab-grown diamond detection, DRC India aims to safeguard the integrity of the diamond industry, ensuring consumers receive exactly what they pay for.

3. Supporting Industry Standards: The campaign advocates for the adoption of standardised scanning and verification processes across the diamond industry. This effort helps maintain high industry standards and fosters transparency and accountability.

How to Participate in ‘Scan Karega India’

Spread the Word: Share the “Scan Karega India” message with friends and family. Use the hashtag #ScanKaregaIndia on social media to amplify the campaign’s reach.

Use Scanning Technology: Jewellers are encouraged to incorporate diamond scanning technology into their businesses to assure customers of the authenticity of their purchases.

Stay Informed: Follow DRC India on www.drcindia.in and social media channels for the latest updates and information on diamond verification.

Join the Movement

Further Mr. Hardik Patel, CEO of DRC mentions “DRC India believes in the power of collective action. By joining the “Scan Karega India” campaign, you contribute to a larger movement aimed at preserving the authenticity and trust in the diamond industry. Together, we can ensure every diamond tells its true story.”

About DRC India: Diamtech Research Centre Private Limited is a pioneer in lab-grown diamond detection technology, dedicated to advancing transparency and trust in the global diamond trade. With a focus on innovation and reliability, DRC India continues to set new benchmarks in diamond authentication technology.

For more information about the “Scan Karega India” campaign, visit DRC India's website or contact them at +91 99099 90884.

