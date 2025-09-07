DRDO assures MSMEs of full support in defence production, R&D

Lucknow, Sept 7 The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has assured micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) all possible support to make the country self-reliant in defence production as part of the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, according to a Defence Ministry statement issued on Sunday.

The DRDO’s Defence Technology and Test Centre (DTTC), Lucknow, conducted a conclave at Amausi Campus on Saturday to apprise and collaborate with MSMEs and startups for defence R&D and production with an aim to further develop the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

More than 100 participants from various MSMEs, startups, and the Laghu Udhyog Bharti deliberated upon aspects of skill development and funding for R&D, technical consultancy and technology development & transfer by the DRDO.

In his inaugural address, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat described the DTTC as a brainchild of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which is today bearing fruit for the benefit of industries. He informed the MSMEs about the various technologies & industry-centric policies for the MSMEs and said that it is the opportune time for MSMEs to engage in defence R&D.

The Defence Minister has complimented DRDO and the MSMEs for organising the conclave and appreciated the important role played by MSMEs to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Among those who attended the event were DG, Naval Systems & Materials, R.V. Hara Prasad, DG, Technology Management, L.C. Mangal and DG, Human Resources, Mayank Dwivedi.

India’s defence production has grown at an extraordinary pace since the launch of the "Make in India" initiative, reaching a record Rs 1.27 lakh crore in FY 2023-24, with defence exports rising to an all-time high of Rs 23,622 crore in FY 2024-25. Once dependent on foreign suppliers, the country now stands as a rising force in indigenous manufacturing, shaping its military strength through home-grown capabilities. This shift reflects a strong commitment to self-reliance, ensuring that India not only meets its security needs but also builds a robust defence industry that contributes to economic growth.

Launched in April 2018, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) has created a thriving ecosystem for innovation and technology development in defence and aerospace.

The recently launched ADITI scheme aims to support critical and strategic technologies such as satellite communication, advanced cyber technology, autonomous weapons, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, nuclear technologies, and underwater surveillance. Under this scheme, grants of up to Rs 25 crore are provided to innovators.

Reinforcing its commitment to supporting startups and MSMEs, the Ministry of Defence has also cleared procurement of 43 items worth over Rs 2,400 crore from iDEX startups and MSMEs for the Armed Forces as of February 2025. Additionally, projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore have been approved for development.

