Dreame Technology Launches a Range of Personal Grooming and Styling Products in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home technology appliances, announces its entry into the personal grooming and styling segment with the launch of a new range of high performance products in India. The lineup includes the High-Speed Hair Dryer - Pocket, Glory and Gleam, the AirStyle 5-in-1 Hair Care and Styling System and IPL Hair Removal Device. Tailored to diverse user needs, these products combine cutting-edge technology with sleek designs, offering users an elevated and convenient self-care experience at home. In line with Dreame's commitment to innovation and individuality, the range encourages users to 'Dare to Stand out' while benefiting from the latest air technology, a balanced synergy between airflow and temperature, and noise control technology that efficiently addresses varied user requirements and preferences. Innovative technologies like the Conada effect, ice-cooling technology and NTC thermistors are integrated into the products to ensure reliable performance and functionality.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India stated, "Technology is at the heart of Dreame's operations, and we are passionate about using it to create products that elevate user experience. The Dreame set of hair and beauty products showcases the brand's commitment to offering state-of-the-art features for hair drying, styling, finishing and maintenance, all while maintaining elegance, durability and user-friendliness. By simplifying and providing a salon-like upkeep through the five products, we hope to redefine home-based cosmetology and elevate self-care standards and practices for consumers across India. "

Product Specifications

Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer: Compact and Powerful: The Ultimate Travel-Friendly Hair Dryer with Advanced Technology

The Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer is a game-changer in personal grooming, offering a combination of portability and power. Weighing just 300g with a slim profile and foldable body, this hair dryer is ideal for travel. It features a 110,000 RPM motor that ensures quick and effective drying, even on the go. The dryer comes with versatile styling attachments, including defrizz and curling nozzles, multiple temperature and airflow settings, and negative ion technology to minimise frizz and maintain hair moisture. Additionally, the intelligent temperature control system prevents overheating, ensuring a safe and professional styling experience.

Hair Glory Hair Dryer: Dry in 2 Minutes: Lightweight, High-Speed Hair Dryer for Effortless Styling

The Hair Glory Hair Dryer is designed for those seeking a quick and effective drying solution. Equipped with a 110,000 RPM high-speed motor, it delivers a powerful airflow that can dry shoulder-length hair in just around 2 minutes. Despite its powerful performance, the Hair Glory is lightweight and compact, which helps in making the hair drying process quicker, simpler and convenient. The dryer emits over 300 million negative ions per cubic centimeter, which helps to seal hair cuticles, lock in moisture, and add volume, resulting in smooth, tangle-free hair. With 4 temperature settings, including a cool air mode specially designed for India's hot summers, and 2 airflow speeds, users can customize their drying experience to suit their needs.

Hair Gleam High-Speed Hair Dryer: High-Speed Precision: Effortless Drying with Advanced Temperature Control

The Hair Gleam High Speed Hair Dryer is a high performance tool designed to deliver precise drying with high temperature control. A fast 110,000 RPM 1,600W Brushless Motor delivers a powerful airflow speed of 65m/s for drying hair in as less as 3 minutes*. Its advanced closed-loop control ensures hair stays safe at the fixed temperature of 57°C. The built-in negative ion generator releases 200 million negative ions to prevent hair from getting frizzy, for sealing the cuticles, and for enhancing moisture and shine. Inspired by the Gravity Ring, the replacement filter cover features an elegant design of a hollow center. The colored LED indicator and an intuitive button design also make the hair-drying experience simpler and easy.

AirStyle All-in-One Solution: 5-in-1 Hair Care and Styling System

For those who want versatility in their styling tools, the AirStyle 5-in-1 Hair Care and Styling System offers a complete solution. It is equipped with 2 nozzles and 3 interchangeable styling heads for hair drying, styling and finishing in one go - fast dryer, auto-wrap barrel, smoothing brush, round volumizing brush and a flyaway attachment. The dryer is equipped with a 100,000 rpm high-speed motor for rapid drying at low temperatures, the auto-wrap barrel's airflow streamlines the curling process, the smoothing brush detangles hair and smooths frizzy hair, the flyaway attachment reduces flyaways and frizz to deliver sleek and smooth hairstyles, and the round volumizing brush uses air techniques for volumizing hair from root to tip. The Conada effect is a special airflow design that actively but gently absorbs the hair near the styler while maintaining a consistent gap between the styler and hair strands, and the three levels of temperature and airflow setting each ensure hair protection and health.

Salon-Smooth Skin: IPL Hair Removal Device

IPL Hair Removal Device - This powerful and safe IPL treatment at home uses FDA-approved A++ ice-cooling technology, complemented by triple IceGuard comfort, to pluck 93%* of troublesome body hair straight from the root. It comes with 8 customizable energy levels in each body mode and a sleek screen that allows real-time monitoring of the body mode and intensity level. The Auto Glide Mode simplifies the removal process for larger skin areas in just 10 minutes* and makes users ready for every event in a jiffy.

Price and availability of the Grooming Products

Hair Gleam High-Speed Hair Dryer is priced at 6,999/-

Hair Glory Hair Dryer is priced at Rs 7,999/-

Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer is priced at Rs. 8,999/-

IPL Hair Removal Device will be available at Rs 19,999/-.

The above products would be available from today at Amazon.in

AirStyle 5-in-1 Hair Care and Styling System will be available from 5th September at Rs 24,999/- at Amazon.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor