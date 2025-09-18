Drive Home More Than Just Entertainment: Coocaa Unveils 'Cool Car' Campaign for Festive Shoppers

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: Coocaa, one of India's fastest-growing smart TV brands, continues to redefine home entertainment by blending affordability with innovation. This festive season, the brand is going a step further with a campaign that celebrates its customers in a truly special way. With the launch of its exciting new initiative, 'Coocaa Cool Car', shoppers now have the chance to not only upgrade their living rooms with feature-rich smart TVs but also drive away in a brand-new hatchback car. The campaign will run from 17th September to 22nd October 2025, bringing added joy and excitement to the festive shopping season.

Staying true to its vision of making smart entertainment more accessible, Coocaa has announced the launch of its festive 'Coocaa Cool Car' campaign. The initiative extends beyond technology, reflecting the brand's commitment to giving back to its customers during the season of celebrations. Under the offer, buyers of select Coocaa smart TV models 32S4U Plus, 32S4U Pro, 50S4U Plus, and 55Y74 Plus made between 17th September and 22nd October will automatically be entered into a lucky draw. One winner will be handed the keys to a brand-new hatchback car, while all customers will continue to benefit from Coocaa's blend of innovation, affordability, and value. To maintain transparency, only valid purchases not returned after sale will be considered for the draw.

Announcing the campaign, Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, said, "At Coocaa, we see our customers as the heart of our growth. The 'Cool Car' campaign is a humble expression of our gratitude, designed to add joy to the festive season. While our smart TVs bring families together through quality entertainment, this campaign gives us an opportunity to reward their trust in a more personal and memorable way. We hope this initiative makes the celebrations brighter for one lucky family, while every customer continues to experience the value and innovation Coocaa stands for."

With its wide portfolio of affordable yet feature-rich smart televisions, Coocaa has become a trusted name for Indian households seeking both quality and value. The launch of the 'Cool Car' campaign underlines the brand's ongoing efforts to combine technology with customer delight, making the festive season about more than just shopping, but also about shared experiences and rewards. With smart TVs that offer everything from boundless QLED displays to content-rich Coolita OS options, Coocaa has become a trusted choice for Indian households seeking both value and performance.

The campaign is now live, exclusively during the festive period, and will run until 22nd October 2025. Customers can enter the lucky draw simply by purchasing one of the eligible Coocaa TV models. The winner will be announced after the campaign concludes, making this festive season one to truly remember.

About Coocaa

Coocaa, a flagship brand of Skyworth, has been at the forefront of the smart TV industry for over 30 years. Renowned for its innovative technology and exceptional design, Coocaa has established a formidable global presence, with operations in 9 countries and 6 research and development centers. The brand has earned widespread acclaim, including 25 global design awards and recognition as a Guinness World Record holder for exceeding sales of 52,672 TVs. With a commitment to delivering affordable, cutting-edge entertainment solutions, Coocaa boasts over 350 service centers across India, ensuring comprehensive support and customer satisfaction. Coocaa continues to push the boundaries of technology, offering products that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers while maintaining its legacy of excellence in the global market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor