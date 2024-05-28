Drive with peace of mind: Kotak General Insurance's return to invoice add-on cover in car insurance

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Kotak General Insurance, an insurance provider in India offers a return to invoice add-on cover in car insurance to provide policyholders with unparalleled peace of mind. This add-on cover ensures that policyholders are financially protected in the event of total loss or theft of the vehicle.

Owning a car is a significant investment, however, unforeseen events such as accidents or theft can result in financial loss for car owners. Recognising this, Kotak General Insurance's return to invoice add-on cover in car insurance bridges the gap between the insured declared value (IDV) and the actual invoice value of the car, ensuring that the policyholders are adequately compensated in the event of total loss or theft.

Key features of Kotak General Insurance's return to invoice add-on cover

Here are some key features of Kotak General Insurance's return to invoice add-on cover in car insurance:

Comprehensive protection: The return to invoice add-on cover ensures that the policyholders receive the invoice value of the car in the event of total loss or theft of the insured car, thereby minimising the financial loss.

Simple and hassle-free claims: The claim process for return to invoice add-on cover is simple and hassle-free as Kotak General Insurance is committed to providing a seamless experience to its customers.

Affordable premiums: The premium for the return to invoice add-on cover is affordable, making it accessible to a wide range of car owners.

Customer support: Kotak General Insurance customer support team is available to assist the policyholders with any queries and concerns they may have regarding return to invoice add-on cover.

At Kotak General Insurance, we believe in being a partner in our customer's journey, ensuring that they have the right coverage for their unique needs. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that protect what matters the most to them.

Kotak General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customised products and services leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure.

