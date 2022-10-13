DriveLock SE signs partnership with FountainIQ

, one of the leading international specialists for Endpoint and Data security with representations in Germany, Australia, Singapore and in the USA, is extending its footprint in the Indian Subcontinent through 's broad network.

FountainIQ is an organisation that can render specific IT solutions & corresponding services. With an emphasis on IT consulting, value-added distribution & reselling using world-class proven technologies, its efforts are aimed at reshaping the world of IT.

With this partnership, FountainIQ includes a security platform that provides state-of-the-art data security from a single source in minutes. DriveLock Endpoint Security protects businesses and data throughout their lifecycle - from inception to secure deletion, cloud- and on-premise-based and quickly deployed into any environment. DriveLock's solutions are economically scalable for any business size.

The collaboration with DriveLock is a new imperative in the geography in ensuring not just encryption but DLP at the endpoint as well as at the removable storage media level.

"Our sole purpose is to benchmark the exposure and related experience to serve our channel partners and their customers with the latest, efficient and comprehensive IT Intelligent Security and IT Enterprise Storage solutions. With work-from-home as the new normal, DriveLock ensures data safety across remote users whether they are connected to their company domain or not," says Floyd Britto, Director and CEO, FountainIQ.

"This new partnership gives us the possibility to provide our channel partners across the Indian Subcontinent and their customers with a full security solution helping them to protect their valuable company data from internal and external threats, misuse or loss. I am confident that this partnership between DriveLock and FountainIQ has a great future," says Anton Kreuzer, CEO of DriveLock SE.

Contact: +498999388725/

This story has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor