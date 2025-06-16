Driven by Purpose, Guided by Love: SBI Life's #PapaHaiNa Film Captures Father's Heartfelt Journey of Keeping Promises

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Fathers often stand as the silent anchors of the familyoffering strength, stability, and unwavering commitment. They seamlessly balance personal and professional responsibilities, quietly prioritising their family's well-being and future. This Father's Day, SBI Life Insurance presents 'Papa Bhooltey Nahin' under its #PapaHainNa digital property a heartfelt DVC that reflects the quiet strength and lasting promises of fatherhood. Inspired by everyday moments of affection, discipline, and resilience, the film is a heartfelt tribute to fathers who, despite the many roles they play, never forget the promises made to their loved ones.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711612/SBI_Fathers_Day_Campaign.mp4

The narrative opens in the professional worlds of three fathers a hockey coach, a forest officer, and an architect each confidently leading in their domain. Whether instructing a striker, briefing rangers, or supervising a road site, their hands take centre stage, symbolising direction, discipline, and determination.

In a seamless match cut, the same hands shift from leading at work to caring at home cradling a baby, waving a toy wand, admiring a tower of building blocks. The contrast is subtle yet powerful: fathers who command with authority also nurture with love. The transitions capture how effortlessly they move between roles, driven by unwavering commitment. The film closes with a vibrant mosaic of fathers doctors, farmers, firefighters, teachers shown not just in their professions, but in their most meaningful role: being a father. The message is clear "Jo apne iraade aur apno se kiye vaade kabhi bhooltey nahin... woh Papa hain na."

Click on the link to view the digital film: https://youtu.be/G-ixPC0GBRQ

Speaking on the launch of the digital video, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance , said, "Fathers are often the quiet constants in our lives steady, selfless, and deeply committed. They may not always express their emotions aloud, but they never forget the promises made to their loved ones. 'Papa Bhooltey Nahin', our latest digital film under SBI Life's #PapaHainNa digital property, is a tribute to this silent formidable strength the fathers who live their lives balancing responsibilities and relationships with unwavering dedication. At SBI Life, we believe in the power of purposeful living of doing not just for oneself, but for those who matter most. Through this DVC, we salute fathers who embody our brand philosophy of 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye' living every moment with intent, love, and lasting commitment."

"At Dentsu Creative Isobar, we're honoured to partner with SBI Life once again to add deeper meaning to the essence of 'Papa Hain Na' with our inspiring Father's Day campaign, 'Papa Bhooltey Nahin'," says Sahil Shah, President, Dentsu Creative Isobar . "Through this film, we capture how purpose and presence beautifully align, as fathers build the nation while staying deeply rooted in the promises made to their loved ones."

SBI Life once again sparks conversation around the everyday strength of fatherhood not as a grand gesture, but as a lifelong commitment. Aligned with its brand philosophy, the campaign reinforces that real protection comes from showing up consistently, quietly, and wholeheartedly. Rolled out across digital and social platforms, the digital video evokes the emotional security and gratitude fathers bring into our lives.

About SBI Life Insurance:

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,110 offices, 26,355 employees, a large and productive network of about 240,304 agents, 60 corporate agents and 13 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 141 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 50,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs.4,480.4 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the year ended March 31, 2025)

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711612/SBI_Fathers_Day_Campaign.mp4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711548/Ravindra_Sharma_SBI_Life.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor