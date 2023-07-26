Driving Change and Inspiring Growth: Chiranjiv Patel - Industry Thought Leader

At just 21 years old, Chiranjiv Patel embarked on an entrepreneurial journey that left his peers and business associates astounded. With a strong desire to broaden his horizons and enhance his entrepreneurial skills, Chiranjiv Patel pursued an MBA in Marketing from Sikkim Manipal University in 2005. Today, as a symbol of youth and dynamism, Chiranjiv Patel proudly serves as the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of P C Snehal Group. This esteemed organisation has firmly established itself in the government infrastructure sector, undertaking projects such as sports complexes, hospitals, flyovers, underpasses, water distribution networks, drainage systems, and power projects. Chiranjiv’s vision, leadership, courage, and unwavering conviction are exemplified by the $350 million PCS Group he helms, which holds a dominant position in constructing massive infrastructures across the country. Landmarks like the Vadodara Manjalpur sports complex, BRTS Janmarg, Indian Plasma Research Centre, Gujarat University Convention Centre, and Bindu Sarovar stand as testaments to his remarkable achievements.

However, Patel's contributions extend beyond the corporate realm. He actively dedicates his time to charitable and government institutions, cultural clubs, and philanthropic occasions. This commitment to making a difference in society has earned him respect and appreciation from fellow entrepreneurs. His dynamism and entrepreneurial acumen have won hearts across the country, earning him numerous accolades and affiliations. He serves as the Chairman of The Indo Canadian Business Chamber (Gujarat), Treasurer of Alliance Frances (The Indo French governing Body), and holds a Doctorate in Entrepreneurship from the Young Scientist University of the USA. He has been honoured with the "40 under 40" award from Business World and has held various positions such as Regional Chair of the Entrepreneurs Organisation – South Asia, Gujarat Council Member and Chairman (Membership and Government Liaisoning) of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), and Chairman (2014-16) of GCCI (Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Youth Wing, among many others. Chiranjiv Patel’s influence extends to mentoring and guiding the next generation of entrepreneurs. Recognizing the value of practical knowledge and hands-on experience, he launched his Re.1 Mentorship program. This unique initiative allows selected start-ups to undergo an extensive mentoring process, benefiting from Patel's guidance, well-knitted networking, and emphasis on growth and exploration. When asked about his approach to mentoring, Chiranjiv Patel emphasises “the importance of embracing imperfection and being open to exploration” He believes that true growth comes from making mistakes and constantly pushing boundaries. His mantra for budding entrepreneurs is to embrace change, explore new possibilities, and learn from every experience. Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, Chiranjiv envisions a world where helping others brings greater satisfaction than personal achievements. He places great importance on the well-being and growth of his team, ensuring their happiness and comfort while simultaneously driving their professional development. In essence, Chiranjiv Patel's insights as an industry thought leader and his commitment to giving back to society make him a formidable force in the business world. His accomplishments, affiliations, and mentoring initiatives showcase his dedication to growth, innovation, and transformation. As he continues to make an impact in his industry and beyond, Chiranjiv Patel’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and industry leaders alike.