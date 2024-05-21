Driving innovation! Energizing India: Vinatech leading the way!

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], May 21: Vinatech is boldly venturing into the expansive Indian market. With the support of its consulting partners and local sales associates, the company is diligently tailoring its approach to meet the evolving needs of the Indian industry. By deploying dedicated personnel such as Andrew Hong on extended business trips to the country, Vinatech aims to swiftly address customer inquiries, discern market trends, and identify crucial customer requirements.

The head of sales from Vinatech, Mr. Scott, is currently in Gurgaon for a business trip, engaging in discussions with various partners to chart the company's course into the Indian market. The collaboration extends to leveraging services from reputable entities such as KOTRA and KOSME for market research, market response, and consulting. This concerted effort aims to synchronize the activities of local Indian sales partners, ensuring a cohesive strategy for penetrating the Indian market.

Within the bustling hub of Cyber City in Gurgaon, Vinatech is actively fostering synergies with its partners. Through close collaborations and strategic partnerships, the company endeavors to effectively navigate the nuances of the Indian business landscape. This proactive approach underscores Vinatech's commitment to establishing a strong foothold and thriving in the vibrant Indian market, including sectors such as Smart Grid, ESS, EV and mobility, automation systems, and logistics.

Vinatech is a leading company in supercapacitors, modules, polymer capacitors, hybrid capacitors, and fuel cell materials (MEA, catalyst, bipolar plate), based in Korea.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor