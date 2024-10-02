Driving Innovation: ITS India Unveils 10 Tech Solutions for Safer, Greener Transport in Inaugural AGM

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 2: ITS India, a leading non-profit think tank dedicated to promoting Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and facilitating the building of a robust ecosystem in India, successfully conducted its inaugural "Annual General Meeting" (AGM) and Annual Technical Summit on "Emerging Technologies in ITS" in a hybrid format at CSOI KG Marg, New Delhi. This landmark event brought together prominent industry leaders, government officials, professional bodies, policymakers, and domain experts to celebrate the ITS India Forum's achievements over the past year while outlining a visionary path for the future of mobility in the country.

The summit commenced with a passionate address by Akhilesh Srivastava, President of ITS India, highlighting the Forum's transformative initiatives and key milestones in the past year. He reiterated the commitment to enhancing the transportation landscape with safe, sustainable, and cost-effective transportation in India.

The summit highlighted government efforts of Rs11 trillion annual investments in infrastructure to modernize various transportation sectors. Akhilesh emphasized the critical role of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in ensuring these investments yield optimal results with enhanced road safety, alleviated congestion, and boost operational efficiency, thus adding 3-5% to the GDP.

B.N. Puri, Director of the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD) and Co-chairman of ITS India, said the Forum is committed to transforming its transport sector into a resource-efficient, safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly industry. Through AI-driven innovations, we are dedicated to creating a transportation ecosystem that meets today's needs and paves the way for a sustainable future.

Matthew James Trollope, Director of Smart City Parking Management Solutions, discussed data-driven approaches to parking management and highlighted that intelligent parking solutions with proper enforcement are the only way to solve the growing parking problems caused by urbanization.

Prof. (Dr.) Pooran Pandey, Dean of South Asian University (SAARC), emphasized the importance of skill development and capacity building in the ITS sector and offered collaboration for higher education and research.

Sachin Bhatia, CEO of Metro Infrasys, said that using FASTag and ANPR in Homeland Security can be a game changer in preventing crime by identifying stolen vehicles, which are usually used for crime.

Akash Sinha, CEO of Tecsidel India, said GNSS would revolutionize Indian Tolling. This will allow motorists to pay toll charges only for the highway section they use. The GNSS will also increase opportunities and business for our Tolling Industry and make highways faster.

Jehaan Kotwal said implementing the Safe Driving Score can help make Indian roads safer.

Amit Kumar, Netradyne, said that accidents could be reduced by adopting the ADAS system. Their global use cases demonstrate how ADAS solutions can reduce accidents by 50%.

Sunil, President of IETE, said that D2M is an indigenous technology that directly reaches mobile devices. The ITS industry can leverage D2M technology for wide-ranging applications, including traffic information, road safety messages, alerts, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

RS Singh, DDG (IoT), TEC, Department of Telecommunication, said TEC has released a standard on ITS and is now working on the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) committee formed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Input from various stakeholders will be used to prepare a report and recommendations on V2X.

Sudhendu J. Sinha, Adviser for Infrastructure Connectivity and Electric Mobility at NITI Aayog, graced the event as the Chief Guest and appreciated ITS India's efforts and initiatives in advancing intelligent transportation solutions in the country. He emphasized the need for an intelligent transport system in the country.

ITS India has been working closely with Niti Aayog to create a framework that harnesses advanced technologies to enhance road safety, traffic efficiency, public transportation, and environmental sustainability. Srivastava remarked, "Our contributions ensure that India's ITS policies are robust and future-ready, incorporating global best practices and industry insights." He added that it is time to develop our India-specific standards and make it global in line with the vision of the honorable PM.

India's participation in the 30th ITS World Congress in Dubai showcased its innovative capabilities on a global platform. The ITS India Pavilion was one of the most visited exhibits, highlighting India's potential in intelligent transportation solutions.

ITS India has partnered with leading industries and institutions, such as IITs / IIMs, to improve road safety and promote sustainable mobility. Notable projects include the Green Corridor for Ambulances and the Safe Driving Score pilot. The organization's strategic goals for 2024-2025 include scaling the Safe Driving Score platform as an essential tool for drivers and developing interoperability standards across ITS systems.

He announced plans for capacity building with short-term Certificate Courses and Executive MTech and MBA in ITS in collaboration with AITD, SAU, and leading global universities."

To celebrate excellence within the ITS sector, ITS India will likely start the ITS Awards. Akhilesh Srivastava noted that "these awards will highlight the achievements of industry stakeholders and motivate others to adopt best practices. "

With a global focus on India's transportation capabilities, ITS India Forum will participate in the upcoming 2025 ITS World Congress in Atlanta, USA, and the ITS Asia Pacific Event in Suwon, South Korea.

Dr Shiv Kumar, Director General of ITS India Forum, delivered the concluding remarks, emphasizing the need for a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges in the transportation sector.

