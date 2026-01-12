DR.Rashel Introduces Rice Water Serum, Expanding Its Rice Water Skincare Range

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 12: DR.Rashel has introduced the Rice Water Serum as the latest addition to its rice water skincare range. The launch follows the earlier introduction of the Rice Water Day Cream and Rice Water Night Cream, offering consumers an extended routine inspired by traditional beauty practices and adapted for modern skincare needs.

Rice water has long been valued for its skin-conditioning and balancing properties. The DR.Rashel Rice Water Serum incorporates this time-honored ingredient into a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula designed to provide hydration and nourishment without a heavy or greasy feel. Suitable for daily use, the serum integrates easily into existing skincare routines and complements the rice water day and night creams.

Commenting on the launch, Pravin Bera, Co-Founder, DR.Rashel, said, "Rice water has been part of beauty rituals across cultures for generations. With the Rice Water Serum, our focus was to create a simple, effective product that delivers hydration and care in a format suitable for everyday use."

Adding to this, Devji Hathiyani, Co-Founder, DR.Rashel, shared, "As we expand the rice water range, our intention is to offer consumers a complete and balanced skincare routine rooted in traditional ingredients and developed with modern formulations."

With the introduction of the Rice Water Serum, DR.Rashel expands its rice water range, offering consumers a more complete skincare routine rooted in traditional ingredients and thoughtfully developed to meet the needs of modern, everyday skincare.

