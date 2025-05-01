DR.Rashel Unveils India's First 100% Vegan Bio-Collagen Deep Facial Mask

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1: In one of the most anticipated skincare launches of the year, DR.Rashel, India's leading beauty and personal care brand, has introduced India's first 100% vegan Bio-Collagen Deep Facial Mask under its new Proboost Skincare Range. This innovation marks a bold leap forward not only for the Indian market but for skincare science across Asia.

The Next-Gen Skincare Innovation: Bio-Collagen, Reinvented

Globally popular in premium skincare circles, bio-collagen masks are known for their age-defying and skin-reviving properties. Yet until now, Indian consumers had limited access to collagen-based products that were both plant-derived and culturally relevant.

With DR.Rashel's latest innovation, that gap has been closed.

Formulated using plant-based Ocean Collagen and enriched with soya fiber, the mask delivers powerful results helping repair damaged skin, improve elasticity, reduce fine lines, and deeply hydrate. Designed for both express 1-hour results and overnight use, it provides flexibility to suit modern routines, from busy professionals to skincare enthusiasts.

Three High-Performance Variants for Custom Skin Needs

- Salicylic Acid - for acne-prone skin and oil control

- Niacinamide - to brighten and even out skin tone

- Kojic Acid - to reduce pigmentation and blemishes

Each formula is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals aligning with growing consumer demand for clean, conscious beauty.

Leadership Speaks: Ethical Science at the Heart of Beauty

"Today's consumers want more than just glow they want transparency, ethics, and efficacy. This launch is our answer to that demand," said Pravin Bera, Co-founder of DR.Rashel. "This mask represents a new chapter in Indian skincare one where results meet responsibility."

"We're not chasing a trend; we're building the future," added Devji Bhai Hathiyani, Co-founder of DR.Rashel. "By bringing vegan collagen technology to India in a results-driven format, we're giving consumers a reason to rethink how beauty and ethics can co-exist."

Consumer Response: Early Praise and Fast Results

Initial feedback from users across metros and Tier 2 cities has been overwhelmingly positive. From visible glow to reduced pigmentation and softer, plumper skin the mask is being celebrated as a "miracle in a sheet."

- Noticeable radiance within one use

-Smoother texture and tighter feel

- Improvement in dark spots and acne marks

Availability

The DR.Rashel Pro Boost Bio Collagen Deep Facial Mask officially launched across India on April 1, 2025, and is available at:

- Leading beauty retail outlets

- DR.Rashel exclusive stores

- Online at www.dr.rashel.in

- All major marketplaces like amazon, flipkart, blinkit, and many more.

About DR.Rashel

Founded on the principles of nature, science, and innovation, DR.Rashel is one of India's most trusted beauty brands with a fast-growing footprint across the country. With a wide range of skincare and personal care products, the brand is known for its commitment to clean formulations, high-performance actives, and accessible pricing. DR.Rashel continues to redefine skincare for the Indian and global consumer by placing ethics, efficacy, and experience at the forefront.

