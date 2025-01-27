Drupad Patel and Ankita Patel's 'Retire Rich at 42' - BY THE COUPLE FOR THE COUPLE

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: The book, designed to guide readers toward retiring comfortably by the age of 42, has a universal appeal. Co-author CA Drupad Patel explained, "This isn't just for young people aiming to retire early. Even if you're past 42, this book has lessons for you. It's never too late to plan your finances and create a better future."

Adding to this, CS Ankita Patel CFP® said, "Our goal was to simplify financial planning and show readers how an abundance mindset, paired with smart strategies, can lead to a secure and prosperous life."

The authors advocates for a perspective on financial independence that redefines the traditional concepts of "needs" and "wants." They argue that essential aspects of life, such as maintaining your household and funding yearly travel, should not be considered discretionary luxuries but fundamental needs. This viewpoint stems from the belief that achieving financial freedomwhere these expenses are covered passivelypaves the way for true retirement.

To illustrate, if your annual household and travel expenses amount to Rs1,00,000, the goal should be to create a financial structure where this sum is generated automatically through passive income. Passive income could stem from investments, rental properties, dividends, or other sources that require minimal active effort to maintain. Achieving this level of financial security ensures that your basic needs are met without dependence on active work.

The author further emphasizes that reaching this milestone represents the essence of "real retirement." In this state, the work you choose to do is driven entirely by passion, personal fulfilment, and dedication rather than the pressure to sustain your livelihood. This newfound freedom also enhances your ability to take calculated risks, as your basic financial needs are safeguarded. You are no longer tethered to a job purely for its pay check, which can unlock creativity, innovation, and a deeper sense of purpose.

The message is clear: striving to "retire rich" as early as possible is not about indulging in extravagance but about securing a foundation of freedom. By achieving this, you reclaim your time and choices, aligning your work and life with your passions. Early retirement, in this sense, is not about ceasing to work but about redefining work to align with what genuinely inspires and fulfils you.

Actor couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi brought charm and energy to the much-anticipated launch of Retire Rich at 42, a book by CA Drupad Patel and CS Ankita Patel CFP®. Held in Mumbai, the event focused on the importance of financial planning and empowerment, offering insights to readers of all ages.

Retire Rich at 42 is now available online and in bookstores, promising to inspire readers to dream big and take control of their financial future.

