DS Group's Pulse Candy Brings AI Innovation to Ganesh Mahotsav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Pulse Candy, a leading hard-boiled candy brand from the DS Group, a multi-business corporation, and FMCG conglomerate, proudly announces the launch of its campaign Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav. A unique celebration that combines the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi with emerging AI technologies. Pulse Candy has revolutionized the category with its unique AI format, consistently driving marketing efforts and providing memorable experiences to consumers.

Pulse is known for its diverse flavours that cater to the Indian palate, set to enhance the brand awareness during this Ganesh Chaturthi by collaborating with iconic Pandal such as Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and other pandal like Tulsi Bagh Mandal, Nashikcha Raja, Yaadgar Ganesh Pandal (Sambhaji Cha Raja) and Mecosabagh Servajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal in Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur respectively. To capture the spirit of the festival and engage the audience in a novel way, Pulse candy introduces the concept of "Meri Bhakti Mere Bappa." Drawing a parallel between the multiple avatars of Ganesha and the variety of flavours offered by Pulse candy, this concept uses AI technology to bring devotees' imagined visualizations of lord Ganesha to life.

Pulse candy invites everyone to join this 'Pulse-ful' celebration and experience the magic of Ganesh Chaturthi like never before. At the Pulse Ganesh Pandal, devotees will have the opportunity to interact with AI through a tablet. By describing their vision of Ganesha, the system will generate a customized visual of Ganesha, subtly integrating Pulse candy. This personalized image will then be projected on a large screen at the pandal, allowing everyone to witness the unique creation.

Commenting on the same, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing DSFL, said, "Maharashtra is a key market for our hard-boiled candy business, with the Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav, we aim to resonate with the young audience, ensuring that the brand remains both relevant and cherished. By blending tradition with technology, the Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav allows us to connect with the youth and the community at large, offering them a memorable experience that resonates with the spirit of the festival. Through this initiative, we aim to celebrate the diversity of choices and the vibrancy of devotion, much like our Pulse candy flavours."

To extend this experience beyond the physical pandals and create more excitement, Pulse candy launched a contest on social media along with an AI microsite. This digital platform will enable users to create AI-generated images of their beloved Ganesh idols, which audience can share on their social media & WhatsApp as festive greetings and stand a chance to win big amazing prizes. With the digital integration brand ensures that the festive spirit reaches devotees across the country, even those who can't visit the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

