DS Group's Pulse Candy Shines a Light on Local Heroes this World Compliment Day

New Delhi [India], March 19: In celebration of World Compliment Day, Pass Pass Pulse, a prominent hard-boiled candy brand from the DS Group, a multi-business corporation, and FMCG conglomerate, commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt campaign that paid tribute to the local heroes within the society. The 'Pulse of Compliments' campaign, this year, adopted a people-centric approach by extending compliments to individuals whose selfless actions serve as the foundation of communities.

DS Group's Pass Pass Pulse, in collaboration with White Rivers Media, is currently showcasing billboards that feature The Late Trilochan Singh Ji (Founder, Veerji Ka Dera), Raji Ashok Ji (Chennai's beloved 'Auto Akka'), Aditya Kumar Ji (aka 'Cycle Wale Guruji'), Anoop Khanna Ji (Founder, Dadi Ki Rasoi), Prince Mehra Ji (aka 'Birdman'), and Ravi Shankar Ji (Founder, Roti Bank) in their respective cities of Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Noida, Chandigarh, and Bihar. Although these names may not be universally recognized, the deeds of these individuals eloquently convey the essence of humanity. Through this distinctive campaign, the brand offers a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable spirit of these exceptional souls who went above and beyond for the greater good of society.

Commenting on this collaboration, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing, DS Foods, DS Group expressed, "Having celebrated World Compliment Day four years in a row, this time, Pass Pass Pulse approached it differently by directing focus towards individuals who exemplify selflessness. By harnessing the unique power of compliments, we aim to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of these remarkable individuals. It brings us immense joy to see them receiving the recognition they truly deserve."

Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, stated, "Our partnership with Pulse for World Compliment Day transcends traditional advertising. It's about celebrating welfare heroes and promoting social change through advertising, igniting appreciation for acts of kindness that extend beyond city limits."

The campaign was further amplified across social media platforms through Compliment Card templates on Instagram stories, encouraging users to participate and be the 'Pulse of Compliments' by tagging loved ones on their stories whom they wished to compliment. This user-generated content became an integral part of the campaign's integrated approach, transforming it from a fleeting moment of recognition into a catalyst for change that ignited a ripple of compliments across digital communities.

Renowned brands like boAt, Magicpin, Ixigo, Dominos, Spicejet Airlines, Book My Show, CultFit, Meesho and Infinix India joined in to extend the Pulse of Compliments to these heroes, deepening the warmth of appreciation, and paying tribute to their exceptional contributions to our society.

The #PulseOfCompliments campaign, launched on 1st March'24 in the morning, where we uploaded the creatives of regional billboard complimenting the un-sung heroes. Within few hours of its launch, the campaign gained traction on Twitter and the hashtag started trending on top 5 positions (including number 1 position for few hours, screenshot attached), with users from all walks of life joining in to share their compliments and stories of appreciation. The hashtag quickly gained momentum, trending across various cities and regions, reflecting the widespread impact and resonance of the initiative.

On World Compliment Day, Pulse expanded its campaign beyond external audiences, involving DS Group employees. Through the intranet platform, employees shared compliments using standardized templates, fostering a culture of appreciation. Nearly 2300 employees participated, showcasing the collective commitment to positivity. This internal celebration reflects DS Group's dedication to fostering camaraderie and a supportive work environment.

Lastly, team also installed promoted impactful creative through vertical digital screens (screenshot attached) within the organization.

If you happen to be in any of the cities mentioned, be sure to keep a lookout for these heartfelt billboards of our heroes. Let's come together to honor their remarkable efforts by pausing to appreciate them. By keeping the compliments flowing, let's continue to nurture a culture of positivity and kindness.

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with a presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0 making it a global leader amongst all LEED v4 O&M existing buildings worldwide four years in a row. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

For more details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.

