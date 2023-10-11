DSBK Racing Unveils Championship Dates for 2023-2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: DSBK Racing has announced its upcoming schedule for 2023 and 2024, spotlighting the 2024 India Schedule. The launch event also introduced bike industry experts and influencers. The discussion addressed motorcycle and road safety, emphasizing the promotion of responsible riding.

The announcement event saw the presence of Abhishek Dudiya, Hansa Singh, Sameer Nadkarni Poonam Pandey, Vinita Menon, Imraan Lightwala, Tina Singh, Parshant Virandra Sharma and many more at DSBK Racing, established in 2022 at the Dubai Autodrome, has quickly become a benchmark in motorcycle road racing. As the sole SuperBike Championship Event in the Gulf, it stands out for its thrilling races and exceptional racers.

DSBK - UAE National Championship Dates at DUBAI AUTODROME are as follows:

Round 1: November 11, 2023

Round 2: February 11, 2024

Round 3: March 2, 2024

Round 4: April 20, 2024

"Today's announcements are a testament to the trajectory DSBK Racing is on. As we reveal our championship dates, our commitment goes beyond just the races. We envision a future where responsible racing and riding are at the forefront, fostering a safer and more exhilarating environment for all enthusiasts," expressed Nasir Syed, founder of DSBK Racing.

The visionary behind DSBK's success, Nasir Syed, is an entrepreneur from India now based in Dubai. He manages the CHS Group, which was founded in 2003.

Syed is an accomplished bike racer with 38 podium finishes in the UAE National Championship and the Bahrain Superbike Championship. He's also recognized as the fastest Indian on the racing circuit in both the 600cc & 1000cc categories. His leadership and vision recently earned him the ICONS of UAE 2023 award by NKN and the India Today group.

DSBK's broader mission is to champion sportsmanship, responsible racing, and camaraderie in the biking world, with a particular emphasis on providing opportunities for young Indian enthusiasts in superbike racing.

