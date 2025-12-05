DTC’s monthly income up 30 per cent since last year: Delhi Transport Minister

New Delhi, Dec 5 Pulling out of the losses incurred in previous years, the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) average monthly income has shown an increase of about 30 per cent as compared to last year, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday.

The DTC has recorded an average monthly income of Rs 93.96 crore from April 2025 to October 2025 in the current fiscal year, as compared to Rs 68.54 crore in the previous financial year 2024–25, he said.

The DTC recorded Rs 658 crore total Income from April to October, reflecting steady financial progress, he said.

“Under our visionary Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, we are committed to restoring the Corporation’s past glory. This also reaffirms DTC’s dedication to transparency, responsible management of public funds, and its all-out efforts to provide better transportation facilities and last-mile connectivity,” he said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said: "These figures show the positive impact of our continuous efforts to strengthen public transport in Delhi. DTC’s improved income and transparent operations underline our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and affordable transport for every citizen. We will continue to support DTC in modernising its services for a better and more efficient public mobility system.”

This growth drives home a clear-cut message that the Delhi Government’s strong commitment to strengthening public transport and ensuring efficient use of public resources, said a statement.

Under the category of ticket Income, DTC has registered Rs 220.33 crore between April and October 2025. In the bracket of Subsidy against Pink Tickets, the Corporation has received Rs 235.56 crore, reflecting the continued success of the Delhi government’s free bus travel scheme for women, aiming to boost safety, empowerment, and access to jobs and education.

In the Special Hire category, the DTC has generated Rs 63.40 crore, while the Sale of Passes has contributed Rs 36.38 crore. Notably, DTC has clocked Rs 102.04 crore under Miscellaneous Income (Sale of Scrap and Interest Earned, Advertisement Fee, Rent Receipt), further strengthening its overall financial performance, he said.

--IANS

