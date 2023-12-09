DU Digital Global collaborates with Morocco Embassy in India and Nepal to offer tourist visa solutions

New Delhi (India), December 9: As the preferred partner chosen by the Embassies of the Kingdom of Morocco in India and Nepal, DU Digital Global looks at offering streamlined visa solutions for Single and Multiple Entry Tourist Visas while introducing cost benefits for visa applicants. The company also presents Tourist Sticker Visas at competitive rates in Indian Rupees (INR), providing an economical alternative to the prevailing eVisa options.

The visa solutions provider, DU Digital Global has formed a partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the Republic of India and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. This collaboration is aimed at offering an array of tourist visa options for Single and Multiple Entry Tourist Visas, catered exclusively to Indian and Nepalese citizens.



As the preferred partner chosen by the Embassies of the Kingdom of Morocco in India and Nepal, DU Digital Global looks at offering streamlined visa solutions while introducing cost benefits for visa applicants. Notably, the company presents Tourist Sticker Visas at competitive rates in Indian Rupees (INR), providing an economical alternative to the prevailing eVisa options.

This collaboration specifically redefines affordability for travellers from India and Nepal seeking entry into Morocco. For instance, DU Digital Global facilitates the acquisition of a Single Entry Tourist Sticker Visa for Morocco at a price of INR 3425, while the Multiple Entry Tourist Sticker Visa is available at INR 5137. In contrast, the eVisa alternatives stand at INR 6324 for Single Entry and INR 9035 for Multiple Entry, underscoring the substantial cost difference, as shared by the company.

“Our collaboration with the Embassies of the Kingdom of Morocco aims to not only simplify the visa application process but also provide significant savings for travellers,” said Rajji Rai, Chairman DU Digital Global Ltd.

Beyond simplifying visa processes, DU Digital Global is also giving more affordable options for individuals planning to explore Morocco. The company anticipates contributing to heightened tourism activities and fostering positive cultural exchanges among India, Nepal, and Morocco through this initiative.

Visit us at: https://dudigitalglobal.com/ for more information on Morocco visas. Or call us at +91-7289000071

Visa Centres:

Delhi: B-86, 3rd Floor, Defence Colony, Delhi-110024

Chennai: 3rd Floor, Alsa Mall, T-11/12, Egmore, Red Cross Rd, Chennai, Tamil Nadu – 600008

Bangalore: 2nd floor, South Block, Manipal Centre, 47, Dickenson Rd, Bengaluru – 560042

Kolkata: Acropolis Mall. Sector 1, 1858/1, Rajdanga Main Rd, Kolkata, West Bengal 700107

Mumbai: 206A, 2nd Floor, The Arcadia Building, Vinayak Kumar Shah Marg, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400021

Silliguri: Shop No. 30 & 31, 2nd Floor International Market, Sevok Road (Near Pani Tanki More), Siliguri – 734001.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor