Dubai-based CSPs turn to 'Customer Centricity' for Business Growth

New Delhi [India], November 20: Commitbiz LLC, a corporate service provider (CSP), is advancing its growth strategy by adopting various customer centric strategies. The company aims to meet the evolving needs of its clients by offering customised, cost-effective, and holistic business setup services.

The Dubai-based company specialises in assisting global entrepreneurs and investors with business setup in Dubai and the Middle East market. From initial consultation to post setup support, the company aims to ensure that every step of the business setup process is in line with the specific needs of the clients.

With a dedicated team, the firm offers a wide range of services such as company incorporation, tax consulting, and licensing. Some other key services offered by them include accounting & bookkeeping, intellectual property protection, and visa services in Dubai and UAE. The team uses its extensive experience and understanding of the local regulations, legal compliance, and policies to address customer needs. In addition, the team uses transparent communication and a personalised consulting approach to offer suitable service packages, while addressing any potential challenges and gaps.

The firm's commitment to customer satisfaction is also evident in its ability to retain the majority of its clients. It is a testament of the company's efforts to provide tailored, budget friendly, time efficient, and quality business setup solutions. Many reputed names in the market have availed their services and form a core of their clients.

As part of its 'customer first' strategy, the company has further strengthened its efforts to ensure careful assessment of customers' feedback. As per them, it is one of the key metrics to ensure sustainable business growth, as it allows the team to better connect with clients and understand their concerns.

"We are committed to fostering trust and building lasting relationships with our clients. Our focus is to make the business setup process a seamless experience for customers by understanding their budget, licensing needs, and time constraints. We will continue to improve our services and strategies to meet the evolving needs of customers," stated Manu Thomas V, General Manager of Commitbiz LLC.

About Commitbiz LLC

Commitbiz LLC has been at the forefront of streamlining the process of company registration in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and UAE. The company, which has been in the market for more than 17 years, has served over 20,000 clients across different industries. The offered services and solutions can be tailored as per the needs of clients. The firm caters to the companies of different sizes, including startups, small medium enterprises (SMEs), multinational companies, and freelancers. The company's team, which is well versed in the intricacies of the business environment in the UAE market, specialises in offering business setup services across all seven Emirates. These include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Sharjah, and Ras al-Khaimah. In addition to that, they also help clients in setting up a business in other gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain.

In 2023, the organisation was rewarded with the "Company Formation Expert of the Year" recognition at the Wealth Finance Management Consulting Awards. It was offered for providing the best-in-class business setup services to clients. Such awards solidify the company's position as a key player in the industry of business setup consulting.

