Dubai-Based Emotional Intelligence Coach Dr Taylor Elizabeth to Represent the UAE At the Upcoming Mrs World Pageant

PNN

Dubai [UAE], November 18: In an announcement that underscores the significance of the upcoming Mrs World as a platform that celebrates transformation, excellence, empowerment and conscious leadership, Dr Taylor Elizabeth, a Dubai-based emotional intelligence and etiquette coach, has been named as Mrs UAE World. She was awarded this distinction by Dr Aditi Govitrikar, a multi-hyphenate who is a medical doctor, psychologist, and the first-ever Mrs World, who has recently been appointed as the director for Mrs UAE World 2025. Dr Taylor will be the official UAE delegate to the glittering Mrs World pageant, scheduled for early next year. Her approach will be one of intention and consciousness. She believes that pageants have evolved into platforms that spotlight identity, voice, representation and meaningful influence - from empowering women by encouraging expression of their intelligence, values and culture, to catalysing self-awareness, courage and identity expansion.

* Dr Taylor Elizabeth, a globally renowned emotional intelligence and etiquette coach, will harness this forum to spark dialogue around visibility and identity

* Dr Taylor has a long and rich association with India, where she conducts emotional intelligence and identity development programmes for elite clients, and has been feted with numerous awards for her ability to bridge global standards with Indian values

* She was selected as Mrs UAE World by Dr Aditi Govitrikar, the first Mrs World who is the pageant's director

* Her appreciation for the UAE as a nation that's built on the ideals of inclusion, tolerance, opportunity and innovation, makes it the ideal backdrop for this endeavour

Through her award-winning initiatives and pathbreaking work in bridging global standards with Indian values, Dr. Taylor is a familiar and respected name among Indian audiences. She leads a transformative Emotional Intelligence and Identity Development Programme for the Maharana of Udaipur across Maharana Mewar Public School (MMPS) and Maharana Mewar Vidya Mandir (MMVM). In addition to her keynote session at Amity University, Noida, she has led high-impact workshops and presentations on education and professional development in major cities across India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Raipur, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Coimbatore. She has been a featured speaker for prestigious Indian platforms, including The Economic Times HR World Conclave, Talk CXO Conclave, Hindustan Times PACE Principal Conclave, and Ek Nari and Leaders of Bharat Summit, among several others. She also serves as a mentor with UN Women and Amity University, guiding emerging Indian leaders to elevate confidence and purpose.

"Platforms such as Mrs World inspire because they make possibilities visible. When a woman sees someone who reflects her background or story standing confidently on a global stage, it reshapes her own ideas of what is possible. For me, this platform is an opportunity to amplify emotional intelligence, promote conscious communication, support women's empowerment, and foster multicultural representation. This journey is not about a title. It's about challenging limiting preconceptions, embracing all facets of who I am, and entering a space I've never allowed myself to occupy fully. It is an opportunity to model authenticity, vulnerability, and elegant strength. I chose this path because I genuinely love the UAE. It is a nation of more than 200 nationalities, built on inclusion, tolerance, opportunity, and innovation. Through this pageant, I hope to reflect its spirit while showing women what it looks like to step into a larger version of themselves with grace and self-awareness," said Dr Taylor of her decision to participate in the Mrs World pageant.

Dr Aditi Govitrikar is especially excited about Dr Taylor's participation in the prestigious pageant. She says that the acclaimed coach embodies the multicultural and progressive essence of the UAE, making her the ideal representative for the region on the global stage. Dr Taylor's commitment to community service, women's empowerment, and cultural understanding makes her the right ambassador for the nation, as does her work in advocacy and her strong sense of purpose. "She uses her platform to empower women and create meaningful dialogues around self-worth and leadership. I admire how she connects with people; she leads not from a pedestal, but through empathy and collaboration. That's the true essence of the Mrs World family: leadership rooted in compassion," Dr Aditi added.

Through her participation in the Mrs World pageant, Dr Taylor is consciously forging a glorious path for thousands, if not millions, of women across the globe, inspiring them to craft their own stories of visibility, authenticity and value-based leadership. Importantly, she is changing the still pervasive script about women having to minimise themselves as wives and mothers, and proving, through her own example, how they can transcend labels to occupy space and make a palpable difference.

About Dr Taylor Elizabeth

Dr Taylor Elizabeth is an esteemed emotional intelligence and etiquette coach, celebrated for her expertise in soft skills development. With a diverse educational background, Taylor brings a wealth of knowledge to her coaching practice. She is a licensed life Coach, Emotional Intelligence Coach, and NLP practitioner, with over 13 years of experience spanning 22 different markets across five continents. As a sought-after speaker, Taylor has graced prestigious platforms such as the EXPO 2020 Dubai Cartier Women's Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai USA Pavilion, and the Filipino Academy, delivering keynote addresses and participating in panels worldwide. Her educational journey includes notable achievements such as a Diploma in International Etiquette and Protocol from Institut Villa Pierrefeu in Glion, Switzerland, an MBA in International Business from The George Washington University, and a Master's in European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from The Elliott School of International Affairs in Washington, DC.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor