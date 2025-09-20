Dubai emerges as key higher education hub with 42% international enrolments as Indian students: Report

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for Indian higher education institutions seeking global expansion. The recent inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's (IIM-A) first international campus in Dubai International Academic City marks a significant milestone in this trend. The development underscores Dubai's aim to extend its global footprint, offering a blend of academic excellence, cultural proximity, and strategic location to Indian universities.

According to data published by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) 2024-2025 report, 42 per cent of international higher education enrolments in Dubai are Indian students. With a 20 per cent surge in total higher education enrolments in Dubai in the past year, 42,026 students are now enrolled in Dubai's higher education sector, marking a record high.

As per a media release, under the Education 33 (E33) strategy announced by Dubai, the country aims for international students to make up 50 per cent of the total student body by 2033.

According to Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, "The inauguration of our Dubai campus marks a pivotal moment in IIMA's journey. This expansion allows us to bring the Institute's academic excellence and thought leadership to a truly global platform."

The establishment of IIM-A's Dubai campus is part of a broader movement, with other Indian institutions such as Symbiosis Dubai, the first Indian university in the UAE to launch with full program accreditation by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), marking its first anniversary with a grand celebration at Taj Dubai, Business Bay.

The milestone also saw the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Minister of Education, Government of India, who joined the Symbiosis family to commemorate one year of academic excellence and growth in the UAE. Along with the celebration, the university also held its Orientation Day for the 2025-2026 academic year, welcoming the newest batch of students and growing the Symbiosis Dubai family.

Reflecting its growing reputation as a premier hub of higher education in the region, Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International University, said, "In just one year, we have grown into a place where students from across the world find not only academic excellence but also a true sense of belonging - a home away from home."

"Inaugurated in November 2024 by H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan and H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, Symbiosis Dubai has emerged as a pioneering academic institution under the India-UAE E33 Bilateral Education Agreement," the release said.

