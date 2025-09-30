Dubai Fintech Startup SuperStable Hits USD 45M in Payment Volume Within Six Months of Launch

Dubai [UAE], September 27: SuperStable, a fintech startup founded by serial entrepreneur Siddharth (Sid) Pillai, has processed more than USD 45 million in cross-border payments within six months of launching operations. Established in September 2024, the company is building a payments network that uses stablecoins for speed and efficiency while maintaining strict regulatory standards.

SuperStable addresses the high costs and delays of moving money internationally by combining blockchain settlement with compliance systems familiar to banks and regulators. Its rails already support key corridors such as the US, UAE, UK, and Southeast Asia, and are being used by exchange houses, fintech firms, and remittance partners.

Sid, who previously sold a payments startup to Klarna, brings experience from the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia. “The opportunity is clear: businesses and migrant communities need faster, cheaper, and reliable cross-border payments. Our focus is on building that bridge responsibly, and integrate existing financial rails seamlessly with blockchain technologies” he said.

The company has formed partnerships with exchange houses and fintech providers and is integrating with Circle, Ripple, and other blockchain networks to broaden settlement options. SuperStable is also working with government bodies in Japan and Cambodia on cross-border trade initiatives and payment infrastructure projects.

Alongside its B2B rails, the company is developing a consumer-facing wallet brand, Plu Money, which offers non-custodial payments and a utility token (PLU$) for everyday use.

Pillai has also represented the company at major fintech events, including Token2049, Money2020, and FinAccelerate San Francisco, highlighting SuperStable's approach to compliance-led blockchain payments.

With a multi-chain architecture spanning Ethereum L2s, Tron, and Hedera, and features such as T+1 credit facilities and real-time FX quoting, SuperStable is positioning itself as a new infrastructure layer for international payments.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor