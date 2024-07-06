Dubai's Business Elite, Authors, and Coaching Powerhouses Converge at the UAE's Most Anticipated Mastermind Awards 2024 for an Evening of Inspiration & Empowerment

ATK

Dubai [UAE], July 6: Held at the opulent Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai, the prestigious UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024 was a global gathering of visionaries and leaders in business, coaching and authorship honoring innovation, leadership, and excellence!

A spectacular celebration with the creme de la creme of industries, the Mastermind Awards 2024 is a beacon of excellence globally recognized for its dedication to recognizing outstanding achievements that shape the future.

LAN Health, a pioneering company revolutionizing health and wellness, powered the event as Title Sponsor. Their innovative products merge science, technology, and nature to empower people to look, feel, and live their best lives.

Thera-Clean Microbubbles (USA) the esteemed Gold Sponsor, made its first Middle Eastern launch at the prestigious event. This cutting-edge technology is designed to revolutionize canine bathing, erasing dirt, bacteria, and allergens without harsh chemicals, with FDA registration in veterinary medicine.

Acies Smart Needle (USA) also made its highly anticipated first time Middle Eastern debut in this prestigious platform. This pioneering technology was unveiled to the world, poised to revolutionize the industry with its unparalleled needle accuracy and patented innovation.

The event is more than just a launchpad for brands - it is a hub for collaboration and growth through partnerships forged and investment deals made.

The ceremony bestowed the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award upon Dr. Le Quoc Chan of Vietnam, while the Guest of Honor, Mr. Mohan Jashanmal was recognized with the esteemed Prestigious Business Icon Award.

Dr. Daniel Sipple

Prof. Dr. Janusz Jankowski

Lina El Assaad

Dr. Nidal Abou Zaki

Dr. Rashad Haddad

Ravi Tipparaju

The Mastermind Business Leaders 2024 were honored for their innovative approaches to business, driving growth and success:

Dr. Ahmad Al Attas, Ahmed Amwell, Anurag Dahiya, Bijay Shah, Esam Al Khoori, Dr. Hanan Al Mheiri, Hassan Sarwar, Jennifer McShane-Bary, Khaled Diab, Lan Tschirky, Leyla Brunton, Meiraj Hussain, Dr. Nikhil Joseph, Ri Kiho, Shyo Koshy, Tariq Chauhan.

The Mastermind Coaching Leaders 2024 awardees were recognized for their exceptional coaching and mentoring skills:

Abdulla Murad, Anwar Al Jarrah, Asma Y. Zainal, Dr. Hanan Al Mheiri, Loubna El Jawharji, Maleha Al Foudari, Masooma Ajaz, Mohamed Alhashmi, Dr. Nadia Abdul Rafeek, Rajesh Kohli, Salman Thakur, and Dr. Sonakshi Ruhela.

The Mastermind Authors 2024 were celebrated for their outstanding literary achievements:

Alok Kumar, Anvar Sam, Faisal Al Suwaidi, Ghadeer Jboor, Marvin Alballi, Navneet Kampani, Shamim Yusuf, Dr. Shifan Khanday, and Dr. Zainab Alkhamis.

The staffing partner - HRConnex, and supported by India TV, India Today, and NDTV. Celebrity Emcee Joe Mohan added charisma and captivated the audience, making the evening truly unforgettable.

Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli, the visionary Founder & President of the Mastermind Awards, Global Healthcare & Digital Transformation Ambassador and a Social Entrepreneur Extraordinaire. With a commitment to excellence spanning over 12 years, Dr. Mansoor has been instrumental in crafting the UAE's most esteemed and trusted events, forging a reputation as a Mastermind of Excellence himself.

Together with his Co-Founder, Dr. Navana Kundu, an acclaimed entrepreneur, bestselling author, therapist and Tedx Speaker, spearheaded the event, elevating the Mastermind Awards as a global benchmark for credibility and recognition.

Don't miss out the next edition - UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024 - Healthcare I Aesthetics I Wellness I Digital Transformation on 2nd & 3rd November. www.aiwaglobal.com

