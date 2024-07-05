Dubai's Emerging Developer Blanco Thornton Receives Overwhelming Response at New Delhi Showcase

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: Blanco Thornton Properties, a leading real estate developer from Dubai, successfully organised a grand event in New Delhi to showcase their own exclusive developments to Indian channel partners. The event took place on 3rd July 2024, at the prestigious Le Meridien Hotel in Connaught Place, New Delhi, drawing an impressive turnout and culminating in the onboarding of over 100 channel partners.

The event was a testament to the growing interest and investment potential in Dubai's real estate market. Attendees, comprising a diverse group of real estate professionals, investors, and industry experts from India, were provided with in-depth insights into the lucrative opportunities available in Dubai. The showcase featured a range of Blanco Thornton's high-yield investment developments, including ready-to-move-in properties with a guaranteed 10 per cent rental return, and offerings eligible for the coveted Golden Visa.

Blanco Thornton's executives delivered comprehensive presentations, highlighting the numerous benefits of investing in Dubai. They emphasised the city's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and tax-free advantages, making it a prime destination for global investors. Additionally, the presentation underscored Dubai's robust real estate market, which continues to offer high returns on investment and unparalleled lifestyle amenities.

The event provided a platform for unveiling some of Blanco Thornton's most prestigious developments, including Paradise View & RISE, known for their luxurious living standards and prime location in the heart of Dubai. These developments are designed to cater to the discerning tastes of international investors, offering a blend of modern architecture, top-notch facilities, and sustainable living options.

In his address, the CEO of Blanco Thornton Properties, Danish Shariff, stated, "India has always been a key market for us, and the overwhelming response to today's event reaffirms our commitment to strengthening our presence here. We are excited to work closely with our new channel partners to bring the best of Dubai's real estate to Indian investors."

As the event concluded, feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, marking a new chapter in Blanco Thornton Properties' journey and setting the stage for future collaborations and growth in the Indian market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor