Dubai's Real Estate soars to record transactions of Dh431 billion in H1 2025

Dubai [UAE], July 21 : In the first half of 2025, Dubai's real estate market recorded transactions worth of over Dh431 billion, which is about 26 per cent more than last year's first half, as reported by the Gulf news.

This rise is a reflection of the Emirate's continued momentum as a global property investment hub.

According to the new data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), a total of 125,538 real estate transactions were registered between January and June 2025, up 26 per cent from 99,947 deals in H1 2024. Overall, real estate procedures (including sales, leases and other formalities) crossed 1.3 million, indicating a strong and growing investor base.

With 30,487 women conducting nearly 35,000 transactions worth Dh73.2 billion, reflecting a significant growth in the role of women in shaping Dubai's property landscape.

By nationality, foreign investors led with Dh228.35 billion, followed by Arabs (Dh28.4 billion) and GCC nationals (Dh22.56 billion), underlining Dubai's appeal as a cross-border investment destination.

Additionally, with approximately 95,000 investors completing over 118,000 deals in the first half of the year, the value of real estate investments reached Dh326 billion, up 39 per cent from the previous year.

Of these, 59,075 were new investors who contributed Dh157 billion, a 40 per cent increase in market value. Remarkably, 45 per cent of new investors were locals, demonstrating continued effectiveness in converting renters into homeowners and enhancing market stability over the long run.

On the other note, The UAE's real estate sector maintained its growth momentum throughout 2024 as well, marked by an increase in real estate projects and infrastructure investments, reinforcing its position as a key pillar of the country's economic growth.

The vibrant real estate markets across the Emirates underscored the UAE's status as a global hub for property investments and an attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals who play a vital role in stimulating market activity, particularly in luxury real estate.

