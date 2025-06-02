Ducon Infratechnologies Driving Performance with 77% Profit and 43% EBITDA Growth in FY25

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Ducon Infratechnologies Limited, (NSE Code: DUCON | BSE Code: 534674), one of the leading Fossil Fuel Clean Technology companies, driving India's transition to green energy have announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY25

- Total Income of Rs 452.42 Cr, YoY growth of 7.84%

- EBITDA of Rs 31.47 Cr, YoY growth of 43.20%

- EBITDA Margin of 6.96%, YoY growth of 172 Bps

- Net profit of Rs 13.55 Cr, YoY growth of 77.66%

- Net Profit Margin of 2.99%, YoY growth of 118 Bps

Q4 FY25

- Total Income of Rs 119.33 Cr, YoY growth of 11.41%

- EBITDA of Rs 8.90 Cr, YoY growth of 19.16%

- EBITDA Margin of 7.46%, YoY growth of 49 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 3.61 Cr, YoY growth of 15.91%

- Net profit Margin of 3.02%, YoY growth of 12Bps

Commenting on the performance Mr. Arun Govil, Managing Director of Ducon Infratechnologies Limited said, "We are proud to report a strong financial performance for FY25, marked by significant improvements across all key metrics. The year witnesses our successful execution of projects and expansion into high-potential markets. Notably, our focused efforts on enhancing operational efficiency and prudent cost management have translated into a robust 43.2% increase in EBITDA and a 77.66% surge in net profitclear indicators of our disciplined execution and strategic alignment.

This performance reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and value creation. Our emphasis on streamlining operations, optimizing resource utilization, and maintaining financial discipline has played a pivotal role in strengthening profitability and reinforcing our growth foundation. As we move forward, we remain focused on seizing emerging opportunities, driving operational excellence, and delivering consistent value to our stakeholders"

