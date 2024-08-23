Ducon Infratechnologies Reports a 406 per cent Surge in Q1 FY25 PAT

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (NSE: DUCON, BSE: 534674), is one of the leading Fossil Fuel Clean Technology company, driving India's transition to green energy. The Company reported its Unaudited financials for Q1 FY25.

Commenting on the performance Arun Govil, Managing Director of Ducon Infratechnologies Limited said," We are pleased to report a period of significant growth and success for our company. Our strategic initiatives and expansion into new markets have driven a notable increase in revenue, demonstrating our ability to deliver value and meet client needs. Our focus on operational efficiency and cost management has led to improved operating profits and a substantial rise in net profit, highlighting our commitment to optimizing processes and ensuring sustainable profitability.

Our team remains committed to driving innovation, maintaining our competitive edge, and executing growth strategies to enhance shareholder value as we look forward to future opportunities."

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited

Established in 2005, Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is a leader in Fossil Fuel Clean Technology, with nearly 20 years of experience driving India's transition to green energy. The company specializes in Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems, offering turnkey solutions for industries like power, steel, oil, and cement to meet global clean technology standards. Ducon also engages in rural electrification, industrial environmental control, and bulk material handling projects.

As a prominent EPC company, Ducon provides air pollution control and bulk material handling systems, including belt conveyors, pneumatic systems, and silos. With a strong ethical foundation, Ducon continues to grow, aligning with India's push for stringent emission standards and electrification initiatives.

For FY24 the company reported Revenue Rs 314.86 Cr, Net profit Rs 5.04 Cr, EPS Rs 0.19.

