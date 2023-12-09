DuDigital Global Ltd Facilitates E-Visa Partnership with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Georgia, Streamlining Short-Term Visit Visas for Indians

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 9: DuDigital Global Ltd, a leading provider of digital solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Georgia, to launch a cutting-edge e-visa system aimed at streamlining and expediting the short-term visit visa application process for Indian citizens.

As part of this collaboration, DuDigital Global has integrated its secure and efficient backend verification system into the two-step visa application process. The new system empowers Indian citizens to apply for their visas online, make secure payments, and receive their visas electronically within just a few days.

The streamlined process begins with applicants submitting their short-term visit visa applications through the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia - https://www.evisa.gov.ge/GeoVisa/. Upon application submission, applicants will be prompted to pay the visa fee and upload supporting documents.

Post payment, applicants will seamlessly transition to the DUVerify platform, a secure space provided by DuDigital Global, where additional documents and information can be uploaded to further verify and strengthen their visa applications.

Upon successful document verification, applicants will receive their visas directly via email. The entire process is designed to be simple, efficient, and secure, providing Indian citizens with a hassle-free experience when applying for short-term visit visas to Georgia.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Georgia, to introduce this innovative e-visa system," said Shivaz Rai, Director at DuDigital Global Ltd. "Our goal is to make the short-term visit visa application process faster and more convenient for Indian citizens, enabling them to explore and experience the rich culture and beauty of Georgia."

The short stay e-visa system for Indians is now effective, offering a convenient option for those planning shorter visits to Georgia.

To learn more about the new e-visa system or to initiate a short-term visit visa application, please visit the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia - https://www.evisa.gov.ge/GeoVisa/. For further assistance, the DuDigital Global Helpline is available at +917289000071 and via WhatsApp at https://wa.me/+918750496000/

DuDigital Global Ltd is committed to providing innovative digital solutions that enhance user experiences and contribute to the growth of global connectivity.

DuDigital Global Ltd is a leading provider of digital solutions committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies that streamline processes, enhance security, and improve overall user experiences. With a focus on innovation, DuDigital Global continues to create solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the digital age.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor