DuDigital Global Opens Indian Consular Centres in Bangkok & Chiang Mai to Offer Seamless Visa, Passport, and Citizen Services Across Thailand

New Delhi [India], July 17: DuDigital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL), a leading Indian provider of visa processing and consular outsourcing services, has expanded its international footprint with the launch of two Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand. These centres, established under an outsourcing agreement with the Embassy of India in Thailand, mark a significant milestone in enhancing citizen services and deepening India-Thailand bilateral ties.

The ICACs will offer comprehensive support for visa applications, passport renewals, and other consular services to both Indian nationals and Thai citizens seeking travel or official documentation assistance related to India. The twin launches bring accessible, tech-enabled public services closer to residents in central and northern Thailand.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by H.E. Mr. Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand, reaffirming India's focus on citizen-centric service delivery and global outreach.

Centre Addresses and Contact Information:

Bangkok: Unit No. 36/28, 10th Floor, P.S. Tower, Sukhumvit 21 (Asoke) Road, North Klongtoey, Wattana District

Email: icac.bangkok@dudigitalglobal.com

Helpline: +66 2 460 6805

Chiang Mai: 2nd Floor, Building No. 60, Moo 2, Nong Pa Khrang, Mueang District

Email: icac.thailand@dudigitalglobal.com

Helpline: +66 987654321

Website: duicac.dudigitalglobal.com/th

Services Offered:

* Indian Visa Application Services

* Passport Renewal & Documentation Support

* Consular Services for Indian Nationals

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Dharmani, Group CEO of DuDigital Global, said, "With the establishment of these centres in Thailand, we are advancing our commitment to excellence in consular support. We are proud to assist the Embassy of India in ensuring accessible, efficient, and secure public services for all."

Mr. Shivaz Rai, Director, added, "This expansion reinforces our mission to bring essential consular services closer to where people live and work. Our presence in Bangkok and Chiang Mai ensures broader reach and convenience for the Indian diaspora and Thai citizens alike."

Established in 2015, DuDigital Global Limited is a trusted Indian name in visa, consular, and identity management services. With operations across multiple countries and a growing global network, the company partners with governments and diplomatic missions to deliver secure and seamless applicant experiences.

* Over 1.5 million visa applications processed globally

* Official consular partner for governments of India, South Korea, UAE, Bangladesh, and Thailand

* Strategic collaborations with the Korea Tourism Organization and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India

* Developer of DuVerify, a digital document authentication platform used by diplomatic missions

* Headquartered in India, with an active footprint across Asia and the Middle East

