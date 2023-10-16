Dukaan, leading Indian e-commerce enabler simplifies online shopping with its groundbreaking one-page checkout

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 16: Dukaan, a formidable contender in the eCommerce sector, announces the launch of its revolutionary One-Page Checkout feature. As part of its unwavering commitment to creating a seamless shopping experience, Dukaan aims to simplify and accelerate the checkout process, addressing issues such as cart abandonment and lagging conversion rates that plague online retailers and D2C brands.

Traditional checkout processes involve multiple steps that can create a convoluted experience for users. Dukaan's One-Page Checkout eradicates this pain point by consolidating all essential stepsfrom shipping details to paymentinto a single, intuitive page. This not only expedites the shopping process but also minimizes the chances of customers abandoning their carts due to a cumbersome experience.

The eCommerce landscape has seen a surge in competition, especially in the wake of the pandemic-fueled shopping boom. Dukaan's new feature comes at a crucial time when merchants are striving to maintain the high sales volumes they achieved in the past years. With lower site traffic and shrinking cart sizes being a concern, Dukaan's One-Page Checkout is a step forward in mitigating these challenges.

"Our One-Page Checkout is just the tip of the iceberg," said Suumit Shah, CEO of Dukaan. "We have aggressive expansion plans that include rolling out more features that will revolutionize not just the checkout process but the entire eCommerce experience. Stay tuned for what's next, because we're just getting started."

Prabhkiran Singh, CEO of D2C brand Bewakoof.com, said, "Dukaan's One-Page Checkout is more than just a convenient feature; it's a fundamental rethinking of eCommerce interactions. It not only minimizes cognitive load but also transforms each step of the checkout into a trust-building touchpoint. The implications extend beyond immediate sales and could very well redefine customer loyalty and long-term engagement in the digital commerce space."

Ritesh Pardeshi, e-commerce head of HealthXP, a popular D2C brand, shared his experience: "Switching to Dukaan's One-Page Checkout has been a game-changer for us. The streamlined process has noticeably reduced cart abandonment and increased our conversion rates. It's exactly what we needed to elevate our customer experience."

The feature will be gradually deployed in the coming weeks, providing Dukaan ample time to ensure that it meets customer expectations and achieves its intended impact. Dukaan has consistently been at the forefront of eCommerce innovation, offering robust, user-friendly platforms to businesses and individual sellers. The introduction of One-Page Checkout reaffirms its commitment to setting new standards in the industry.

