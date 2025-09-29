Dun & Bradstreet celebrates three decades of supporting MSMEs in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, recently celebrated three decades of its operations in India. Dun & Bradstreet India is part of the 184-year-old Dun & Bradstreet Inc. that is headquartered in Jacksonville, USA. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk, reveal opportunity and drive growth.

Dun & Bradstreet has been contributing to the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan for the past three decades. It holds India's largest MSME database with over 42 million records, and provides relevant solutions for MSMEs for visibility, sales acceleration, risk assessment, and sustainability.

As part of its commitment to empowering MSMEs and strengthening India's economic ecosystem, Dun & Bradstreet India continues to play a pivotal role in policy and MSME development through strategic MoUs and collaborations. Dun & Bradstreet played a foundational role in the creation of SMERA Ratings and CIBIL, partnering with SIDBI and leading banks to establish India's first SME-focused rating agency and its pioneering credit information bureau, thereby empowering India's MSMEs by improving credit access, enhancing transparency, and building trust with lenders. Its MoUs with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), BSE SME Exchange, Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) aim to equip MSMEs with data-driven tools for growth, credibility, and export readiness. In partnership with the West Bengal Government, Dun & Bradstreet conducted a policy impact assessment, and a study titled 'Strategy for Unlocking Export Potential for MSMEs', supporting efforts to make MSMEs export-ready and scalable. As a Credential Service Provider with ONDC, and through initiatives like the D&B-SIDBI Sustainability Perception Index and the D&B-ASSOCHAM Small Business Confidence Index, Dun & Bradstreet is driving capacity building and strategic insights. Collaborations with Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) and North-Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) further extend support to Farmer Producer Organizations in their export journey.

Dun & Bradstreet's Credibility Reports and D-U-N-S Registered Solutions help MSMEs build trust with international buyers, while D&B Hoovers supports market expansion by identifying new customers and partners across borders. The D-U-N-S Registered Solution, which was launched five years ago, has helped more than 5,800 MSMEs in gaining global visibility and receiving business enquiries. Through its suite of ESG Solutions, Dun & Bradstreet has been supporting MSMEs in adopting sustainability measures for long-term growth. Dun & Bradstreet India has recently been Great Place to Work® Certified (2025-26), a recognition of its commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture.

To recognize the achievements of leading MSMEs in India, Dun & Bradstreet India recently hosted the Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2025 summit on June 27, 2025, on the theme of 'Building Mighty Enterprises: Navigating the Next Frontiers of Growth'. Held in New Delhi, the summit brought together business leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss key challenges and growth opportunities for MSMEs, the need to expand market and financial access, adopt transformative technologies like AI and cybersecurity, and accelerate scale and innovation through data-driven strategies. A major highlight of the event was the launch of the exclusive Dun & Bradstreet report, 'Rethinking the Future of India's Small and Mid-Sized Businesses', which includes expert insights, success stories, and D&B's annual listings of the 'Leading SMEs of India 2025' and 'Leading Mid-Corporates of India 2025', profiling 15,000 high-performing companies from its database. The summit was privileged to have Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary (SME Division) at the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India as the Guest of Honor. The summit was held in collaboration with 63 SATS Cybertech as the Title Partner, Jocata as the Presenting Partner, Life Insurance Corporation and State Bank of India participated as Co-partners, and New India Assurance as the Branding Partner. These strategic partnerships embody a shared commitment to strengthening the MSME ecosystem and fostering sustainable growth across the sector.

Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet said, "India's MSMEs are not only vital to our economy but also central to its transformation. MSMEs are building the nation through their entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, digital transformation, and inclusive growth. At Dun & Bradstreet, we are committed to empowering these enterprises with the data, insights, and tools they need to expand access, embrace technology, and accelerate growth. The Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2025 summit reflects our belief that with the right support, MSMEs can evolve into mighty enterprises that drive India's next wave of inclusive and sustainable development."

The list of 2025 Award Winners at the Business Entreprises of Tomorrow Summit is given below:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Dun & Bradstreet India is also proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified (2025-26), a recognition of its commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information. Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases.

