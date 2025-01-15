Dun & Bradstreet Honors India's Top 500 Value Creators at Summit 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, recognized and felicitated India's top value creators on November 29, 2024 at the 'Dun & Bradstreet's India's Top 500 Value Creators Summit' (List of award winners below). The summit celebrated the companies that have delivered exceptional value to their stakeholders over the past five years.

The prestigious ranking is based on a comprehensive evaluation of over 5,000 listed companies on more than 25 parameters, going beyond traditional financial metrics to consider both market value and intrinsic value. These 500 companies stand out as true leaders in India's corporate landscape, demonstrating consistent growth, innovation, and the ability to create long-term value.

Key insights about India's Top 500 Value Creators:

- These companies collectively account for 82% of the total market capitalization of the BSE, with a combined value of Rs.316 lakh crore as of March 2024.

- To put this in perspective, this market value is 63 times greater than the Rs.5 lakh crore market capitalization of the Top 500 companies when the list was first published nearly three decades ago.

- Over the past five years, these companies have generated Rs.204 lakh crore in total shareholder return (TSR), delivering an average TSR of 162.5%. This remarkable performance contrasts with the NSE 50 Benchmark, which returned 90.2% over the same period. These returns represent more than just numbersthey symbolize the trust and value built with investors.

- Since 1997, the revenue of these companies has grown 26-fold, from Rs.4 lakh crore to Rs.107 lakh crore in 2024, driving long-term economic progress.

- In the last five years, revenueincreased by 69% and net profits by 198%.

- Spanning 53 sectors, these companies contribute to 36% of India's GDP as of March 2024.

Speaking about the Top 500 Value Creators, Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet said, "The success of India's Top 500 Value Creators highlights the power of long-term vision, innovation, and strong leadership. These companies are not just growingthey are helping drive India's economic and social progress. What sets them apart is their ability to create lasting value, beyond market fluctuations. By embracing innovation, digital transformation, and leadership excellence, they are not just adapting to change they are defining it. Looking ahead, we expect these companies will continue shaping India's future, playing a key role in its economic growth, and strengthening its place on the global stage."

