Dun & Bradstreet India and NERAMAC sign MOU to foster MSME exporters' growth in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Dun & Bradstreet India, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, has announced today that it has partnered with the Northeastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) to issue D-U-N-S® Numbers to Farmer Production Organizations (FPOs) in the North Eastern region of India.

The D-U-N-S® Number is a unique nine-digit identifier for businesses. This number is assigned once Dun & Bradstreet's patented identity resolution process identifies a company as being unique from any other in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud. It helps identify, validate, and link businesses worldwide.

Speaking about the partnership, Preeta Misra, Senior Director - Credibility & Business Insights Group, ESG and SME, Dun & Bradstreet India said, "This is a valuable opportunity for all the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) registered with NERAMAC to enhance their visibility and expand their reach both locally and globally. The Northeastern Region of India, known for its rich agricultural diversity and unique products, offers immense potential for FPOs to showcase their goods and connect with new markets. By leveraging this opportunity, these FPOs can not only gain visibility in the international markets but also contribute to the growth and development of the region's agricultural sector on a broader scale."

Talking about the benefit of the D-U-N-S® Number, Misra further added, "The industry-recognized D-U-N-S® Number, an identifier for more than 590 million entities in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud, provides information and linkage across business relationships, employers, and subsidiaries for more effective decision making."

Cmde Rajiv Ashok (Retd), Managing Director of NERAMAC said, "The logical progression for any Farmer Producer Company (FPC) is to seek opportunities and increase business. Given the geography, climatology and land holding patterns, the cultivated quantities of produce in Northeastern Region, relative to other regions of India, is relatively limited. However, the produce has its USP in terms of quality and limited exposure to chemical fertilizers/ pesticides. The obvious extrapolation from here leads to the requirement to export the produce to ensure higher income generation for farmers in FPOs/ FPCs. We believe that the Dun &Bradstreet's D-U-N-S number will empower our FPOs/ FPCs to build credibility, increase visibility, expand across global markets, find potential customers, and identify growth opportunities.

For details, you can get in touch with NERAMAC at cs@neramac.com or write to D&B at india@dnb.com.

About NERAMAC:

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) Limited was incorporated in 1982 as a CPSE of the GoI and it now functions under the administrative control of Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

NERAMAC has evolved over the years and apart from its role as a marketing agency, it has in the recent years focused on capacity building. Accordingly, it is an Implementing Agency of the MoAFW 10,000 FPO Formation and Promotion scheme and has developed 220 FPOs. Significant steps have also been taken into the cold chain segment and establishment of food processing units both major and minor. Skill Training and entrepreneurship development is being undertaken in a big way with agencies like; MSDE, NSDC, FICSI, ASCI, NABARD, Min of Social Justice etc. With the mandate now extending into Fisheries and Dairy sectors, it is expected that in the near future, the reach of NERAMAC in NER would further extend.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

India is also the home to Dun & Bradstreet Technology & Corporate Services LLP, which is the Global Capabilities Center (GCC) of Dun & Bradstreet supporting global technology delivery using cutting-edge technology. Located at Hyderabad, the GCC has a highly skilled workforce of over 500 employees, and focuses on enhanced productivity, economies of scale, consistent delivery processes and lower operating expenses.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information. Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases.

