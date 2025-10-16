Dun & Bradstreet Showcases India's Strategic Edge at the GCC Summit 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, successfully hosted the GCC Summit 2025 on September 12, 2025, at Le Meridien, Hyderabad, under the theme 'Harnessing India's Capabilities for Global Growth'. The summit brought together over 150 senior leaders from Global Capability Centers (GCCs), multinational corporations, and industry experts to explore India's evolving role as a global hub for innovation, talent, and strategic operations.

The summit featured a rich agenda of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, focusing on three core themes: Innovation & Technology, Talent & Leadership, and Risk & Resilience. Discussions highlighted how India's GCCs are moving beyond cost arbitrage to become centers of excellence for AI, automation, cybersecurity, and advanced analytics, driving transformation across global enterprises.

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of Dun & Bradstreet's exclusive publication, 'Rethinking the Future of Global Capability Centers - Hyderabad Edition', offering deep insights into the strategic evolution of GCCs in India. The report profiles leading GCCs, showcases emerging trends, and features expert perspectives on the future of global business services.

"India's GCCs are rapidly evolving into global nerve centers of innovation, leadership, and resilience," said Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet. "At Dun & Bradstreet, we believe in the power of data and collaboration to unlock strategic growth. Through this summit, we aim to catalyze conversations that position India not just as a participant, but as a pioneer in shaping the future of global enterprise."

The summit was supported by leading partners including JLL, Hi-Tech Digital Solutions, Aparna Constructions, Conquer Technologies, Featherlite, Darwinbox Digital Solutions Private Limited, Khaitan & Co., SDA Bocconi, Insight Direct India Pvt. Ltd., Connect Residuary Pvt Ltd and TQuanta Technologies Pvt Ltd reflecting a shared commitment to building future-ready organizations and fostering global collaboration.

Dun & Bradstreet remains committed to enabling strategic growth through data-driven insights and partnerships that help organizations unlock their full potential in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Dun & Bradstreet India is also proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified (2025-26), a recognition of its commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information. Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314099/5170280/DB_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor