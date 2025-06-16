Durability Gets an Upgrade; Power Gets a Boost--OPPO K13x 5G Launching on 23rd June 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: OPPO India is gearing up to launch the all-new OPPO K13x 5G on 23rd June 2025, designed especially for young students and early professionals who demand durability and all-round functionality without compromise. From drop-proof hardware to power-packed internals, the K13x 5G brings together unstoppable strength, smart design, and next-gen entertainment to deliver the toughest and most durable smartphone under ₹15,000without losing its sleek appeal.

Inspired by Nature. Engineered for the Real World

Built on the foundation of aerospace-grade AM04 aluminum alloy, the 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body sets new standards in smartphone durability. Reinforced with Crystal Shield glass, a biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System, and IP65 water & dust resistance, the K13x 5G is certified tough by SGS Gold Drop Certification and MIL-STD 810H military standards. The innovative sponge-based shock absorption, inspired by over 700 million years of sea sponge evolution, mimics natural stress diffusion to reduce impact by up to 90%, offering superior internal protection without adding bulk. All of this ensures it's lightweight to carry, but strong enough to survive everyday chaosfrom coffee spills and accidental drops to rainy-day commutes.

Battery That Keeps Up with Your Hustle

The 6000mAh battery is the largest in its class, engineered for all-day endurance. Enjoy uninterrupted streaming, extended calls, and hours of entertainment without constantly checking the battery bar. The K13x 5G also boasts a 5-year battery health guarantee, maintaining over 80% battery capacity after 1,700 charge cycles. With 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging in the box, it powers up to 30% in just 21 minutes, reaching 100% in 91 minutesideal for quick top-ups between lectures or meetings.

Immersive Entertainment, Smart AI Enhancements

For content lovers, the 120Hz ultra-bright display with 1000-nits peak brightness makes every scroll, stream, or game fluid and vivideven under sunlight. The 50MP AI dual camera is backed by tools like AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Clarity Enhancer for polished, professional results. Additionally, features like AI Summary, AI Recorder, AI Studio, and Google Gemini further enhance content creation and productivity by simplifying everyday tasks and unlocking creative potential. The latest ColorOS 15 elevates the user experience with a cleaner UI, smoother animations, and smart utility features like file docking, smart suggestions, and improved app transitions for a more intuitive and responsive interface.

Connectivity stays rock solid even in low-signal areas, thanks to AI LinkBoost 2.0's 360° antenna system. Meanwhile, Glove Touch and Splash Touch ensure smooth usage in any scenariobe it rainy commutes, sweaty workouts, or cold mornings in gloves.

A Processor That Punches Above Its Weight

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor delivers class-leading performance, enabling seamless multitasking, smoother gaming, and lag-free streaming. Built on a power-efficient 6nm architecture, it brings enhanced thermal control, AI-enhanced power management, and fast app responsivenessmaking the K13x an overachiever in its segment. Whether you're gaming, binge-watching, or attending back-to-back online classes, the Dimensity 6300 ensures your experience stays fast and fluid.

Made in India. Built for Real Life

Every K13x is Made in India and put through extreme durability testingincluding drops on granite from 1.4 meters, water-resistance sprays, and more. From rugged terrains to classroom benches, this is a phone that handles it all. And with two head-turning finishesMidnight Violet and Sunset Peachit doesn't just endure, it dazzles.

The OPPO K13x 5G redefines what's possible in the sub-₹15,000 category. Whether you're tackling college life, powering through your first job, or capturing your daily hustlethis phone is built for your grind and styled for your vibe.

Durability. Performance. Style. All in One.

Launching on 23rd June, exclusively on Flipkart.

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

