Durable Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd Receives Prestigious Business Excellence Award from Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], July 26: Durable Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd has been honored with the esteemed "Orange Business Excellence Award" for Excellence in Best Emerging PVC Pipe Manufacturer. The award was presented by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari, at the Orange Business Excellence Awards ceremony held at the Ambassador, New Delhi IHCL.

Founded five years ago, visionary team embodying a perfect blend of modernity and traditionAkash Mittal, Kuldeep Singla, Mayur Mittal, and Vishal MittalDurable Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd has rapidly ascended to a prominent position in Indian market. Renowned for their excellence in manufacturing and distributing CPVC, UPVC and SWR pipes fittings, the company has become the preferred supplier for numerous Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir Government departments.

In addition to their significant accomplishments in the CPVC and UPVC sectors, Durable Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd is actively expanding into the sanitary ware market, offering a diverse range of products including HDPE pipes, PPR, and DWC. Their unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has set a high standard in the industry, propelling their continuous success and growth.

The "Orange Business Excellence Award" not only acknowledges the company's hard work and pioneering spirit but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for others in the industry to strive for excellence. In his address, Shree Nitin Gadkari commended the achievements of Durable Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd and extended his heartfelt congratulations on their well-deserved honor.

This accolade is a testament to Durable Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd's dedication to excellence and their relentless pursuit of industry leadership. As they continue to innovate and expand their product offerings, the company remains committed to delivering top-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

