Durabook Upgrades S14I Semi-rugged Laptop to Expand its AI-ready Product Line

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], September 5: Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced significant updates to its S14I semi-rugged laptop, expanding its product line supporting modern-day data-intensive tasks. With the performance of Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, this AI-powered 14" semi-rugged laptop exceeds expectations by delivering a powerful, premium performance and exceptional user experience.

Durabook also produces the Z14I fully rugged laptop, the world's most durable and reliable fully rugged PC designed specifically to support demanding AI applications in the field.

Twinhead's CEO, Fred Kao, said: "AI technology has emerged as an important tool to handle and maximise data and create new, more capable and powerful systems. Durabook aims to equip our mobile computing devices with optimum capability for professional users in the field. Our customers can exploit these advancements to their advantage and greatest benefit with laptop solutions delivering up to 100 TOPS with AI accelerator."

This enhanced S14I model has been elevated to produce a superior device for professional users seeking prolonged productivity. Its premium functionality, durability, and performance make it ideal for operatives working across various sectors, including utilities, automotive and public safety, as well as governmental agencies and organisations looking for a superior semi-rugged laptop.

Superior CPU performance and AI functionality

Upgrading the S14I's CPU with an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor is significant as it marks the launch of another powerful and performance-packed AI PC laptop within the Durabook product lineup. Perfect for professionals, the S14I has a dedicated NPU built into every Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, providing users unrivalled access to enhanced reliability, productivity, and efficiency. With the dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, users can effortlessly activate edge AI features, boosting real-time interaction and teamwork in their workspace, offering support for multiple languages, and enabling the smooth automation of routine tasks.

Durable design for uninterrupted operation

Tough yet stylish, the S14I breaches the boundary between semi-rugged and fully rugged devices. Certified with MIL-STD-810H, 4-foot drop and IP53 resistance, the S14I is built to withstand the most hazardous environments and can remain operational in extreme temperatures ranging from -29°C (-20°F) to 63°C (145°F). Its dual removable battery design with optional dual hot-swappable battery technology enables users to hot-swap batteries in the field without any downtime. Additionally, its ultra-long 12-hour battery life can be extended to 24 hours on dual battery mode for a superior performance. In addition, S14I features a 14.0" Full HD (1920 x 1080) DynaVue® sunlight readable display with optional capacitive multitouch screen and enhanced brightness up to 1,200 nits.

Extreme versatility meets exceptional security

Durabook has designed the S14I to meet the needs of users requiring exceptional flexibility. An optional dedicated NVIDIA RTX™ A500 transforms the S14I into an ultimate solution for specific tasks such as graphics rendering, architectural illustrations and AI applications, delivering up to 100 TOPS with AI accelerator. Equipped with up to two NVMe PCIe SSDs, including one with quick-release design, professionals can also run RAID 0 and RAID 1 easily. Advanced security support, such as Intel® vPro™ and TPM 2.0 come as standard, as well as smart card reader, RFID/NFC reader and fingerprint scanner as additional options. Moreover, it features a 5.0 MP infrared camera with shutter design, supporting Windows Hello facial recognition, and Windows 11 Secured-core PC.

Cutting-edge connectivity for the modern workforce

Durabook knows that powerful connectivity is essential in the modern environment. Equipped with powerful dual Thunderbolt 4 and enhanced with advanced wireless capabilities, including cellular options of 4G LTE or 5G, Intel® WI-FI 7, Bluetooth® V5.4 and optional GPS, the S14I makes connecting the modern workspace more flexible and simpler than ever. The S14I is also equipped with two additional USB 3.2 Type-A ports, dual SIM, two RJ-45 ports by default, HDMI 2.1 port, up to two RS-232 serial ports and optional ExpressCard 54 slot, making it the most versatile 14" semi-rugged laptop on the market.

The new updated S14I is available for purchase now.

For full specs and more information, please visit: https://www.durabook.com/en/products/s14i-laptop/

To find out more about becoming a partner, please visit https://partners.durabook.com/register or contact sales@durabook.com.

Follow the DURABOOK brand

The Durabook product family of rugged laptops and tablets can be followed on various social media channels including LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 40 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than two decades.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor