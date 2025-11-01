Durex Redefines Protection with "The Other G-Spot": Where Self-Love Sparks Early Breast Cancer Detection

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 1: When Durex starts a conversation, it gets people talking. On World Breast Cancer Day, the brand once again pushes boundaries, this time by redefining them. Introducing "The Other G-Spot", a bold and thought-provoking campaign that transforms the language of pleasure into a conversation about protection, prevention, and early detection.

For decades, the world has obsessed over one G-Spot the place of hidden pleasure and discovery. But Durex reveals there's another: a G that doesn't just stand for Grafenberg, but also for gland the mammary glands, where most breast cancers begin. And just like the G-Spot of pleasure, this one too can only be found by touch, not by machines, not by magic, but by women themselves.

At its heart, the campaign invites women to find their other G-Spot, encouraging self-examination, clinical screening, and timely check-ups. It's an urgent reminder that one woman in India is diagnosed with breast cancer every four minutes1 yet only 18% of women know how to perform a self-exam, and just 5.7% have ever practiced it. Durex aims to start a conversation in public interest by making prevention as natural, confident, and personal as pleasure itself.

A Pleasure-Led Approach to Protection

The campaign uses Durex's signature cheeky, intimate storytelling to draw viewers in. Opening with a confident woman who teases, "I found a new G-Spot, and I can't wait to show you," the digital film lures curiosity before landing a powerful twist she's referring to the life-saving breast self-check spot.

By blending sensuality with self-care, the film challenges taboos, showing that self-touch isn't just about pleasure, it's also about protection. It closes with the line: "This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, find your other G-Spot. Check yourself."

Beyond a Campaign: A Movement

"The Other G-Spot" goes beyond digital storytelling, it's an interactive movement designed to turn intrigue into action. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Durex is taking the conversation to social media DMs, inviting users to message the brand with the phrase "THE OTHER G-SPOT" to discover where it truly is.

What follows is a private reveal, a powerful video that uses the language of pleasure to teach the art of self-check. It guides women through the steps of a breast self-examination in a manner that feels intimate, confident, and empowering. By disguising prevention in the language of self-pleasure, Durex hopes to make early detection feel less clinical and more personal, inspiring women to act not out of fear, but out of self-love.

Through this clever, curiosity-led approach, the brand brings education directly into private spaces, prompting more women to explore, learn, and take charge of their health, one DM at a time.

A Call for Confidence and Care

Speaking about the campaign, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt South Asia, said, "At Durex, we are dedicated to creating platforms that spark open and honest conversations around women's health and well-being. This campaign, centered around self-care and early detection, is a testament to our belief that confidence and awareness go hand in hand, extending well beyond intimacy. We deeply appreciate the advocates, partners, and voices who have contributed to making this movement both impactful and empowering. Together, we hope to inspire every woman to prioritize her health and recognize that prevention is as vital as pleasure."

Redefining Protection Once Again

From conversations that normalize pleasure to ones that could save lives, "The Other G-Spot" perfectly embodies Durex's evolving idea of protection, one that goes beyond the bedroom. Because pleasure thrives in a healthy body, and care is the sexiest form of confidence.

Link to the campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GhOh38V8Iw

[1] As per https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/who-says-breast-cancer-to-rise-worldwide-by-a-whopping-40-by-2050-whats-behind-the-alarming-surge/articleshow/118558486.cms

