Durex The Birds and Bees Talk Steps into the Spotlight as the Official Health and Hygiene Partner at the 24th Hornbill Festival

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 13: The 24th Edition of the Festival of Festivals - the Hornbill Festival concluded on 10th December with as much of a cultural extravaganza and grandeur of the opening ceremony. Ms Melinda Pavek, United States Consul General and Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner were the Honoured Guests. Temjin Imna Along, Minister Tourism and Higher Education, Nagaland Co-Hosted the grand finale. The 10 days culminated into an enlightening partnership of the organisers with Durex The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) as Health and Hygiene Partner.

Throwing light on the importance of the partnership, Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt said, "In our steadfast commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier world, Reckitt is dedicated to safeguarding, healing, and nurturing. Teaming up with the prestigious Hornbill Festival for its 24th Edition is a testament to our commitment to realising the vision of 'One Health, One Planet, One Future'. This collaboration is particularly meaningful as it allows us to actively engage with the vibrant young adults and youth in the Northeast, contributing to the broader objective of creating a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow."

The 9th day of the festival witnessed participation by the principal chief commissioner of income tax, Chaitali Panmei, as chief guest while advisor Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome was the host and advisor Imkongmar and S. Toiho Yeptho, MLA, were co-hosts. Honoured guests were Plan International (India Chapter) executive director, Mohammed Asif. The collective presence of these esteemed individuals added to the essence of the festival's inauguration. The morning session was also graced by tribal guest from Sangtam tribe, S.Tsapise Sangtam.

Temjin Imna Along, Minister Tourism and Higher Education, Nagaland, acknowledged the partnership and expressed his eagerness for a long-lasting partnership with Durex The Birds and Bees Talk saying, "Nagaland, the Land of Festivals, takes pride in hosting the 24th edition of the Hornbill Festival. With 'The Birds And Bees Talk' as the Health Partner, we stand united for the youth of Nagaland, working towards a future that is both healthier and happier."

TBBT's sculpture "5 Ethos of Growing Up" made by artist Sushank Kumar, based on the 5 pillars - Inclusion, Protection, Consent, Equity, and Awareness was inaugurated in the presence of Keduosieu Metha, Director, Tourism, Nagaland; Veyielo Doulo, Additional Director, Tourism, Nagaland; Nchumbemo Lotha, Secretary, Government of Nagaland; and E.Toka Tuccumi, Deputy Director, Tourism, Nagaland.

Director of Tourism, Nagaland, Keduosieu Metha said, "The Hornbill Festival serves as a symbol of harmony among diverse communities, bringing people together from various backgrounds. Partnering with TBBT not only aligns with the festival's values but also reinforces essential principles such as consent, equity, protection, inclusion, and awareness, especially among adolescents. The collaboration with TBBT is anticipated to enrich the festival's purpose and contribute to fostering a more unified and socially conscious community spirit this year."

Once again, The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) game, "Run to Learn", provided a unique platform for individuals of all ages to engage in educational activities associated with the programme while receiving quirky giveaways. Children, teenagers, adults, and many local influencers including Miss Nagaland alike enjoyed face tattoos, participated in a 360-degree video booth experience, and acquired valuable life skills through interactive engagements.

The festival concluded on a positive note, with Durex The Birds and Bees Talk making a lasting impact, contributing significantly to the festival's overarching goals of cultural enrichment and community development.

