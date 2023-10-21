Durga Puja Delicacies on Train with Bengali Festive Feasts!

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Durgotsav, also known as Durga Puja, is just around the corner, commencing on October 20th and concluding on October 24th, 2023. This festival is celebrated with great grandeur in West Bengal and other states such as Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Tripura, and Jharkhand, all observing Durga Puja with equal enthusiasm. While the official festival spans five days, the festivities kick off a week early in Kolkata, featuring Durga Puja Pandals and serving authentic Bengali cuisine. For those travelling during this festival, whether passing through West Bengal or missing out on the best Bengali food, Zoop has it all covered, delivering the best Durga Puja food on train ensuring passengers won't miss out on anything!

What are the top 10 Durga Puja Authentic Bengali cuisines?

1. Luchi Cholar Dal: A Bengali culinary treasure, this dish combines Moong dal with spices served with Luchi and coconut chunks, making it a beloved festive breakfast.

2. Aloor-Dom or Aloo Dum: The main vegetable dish served in Kolkata during Durga Puja, usually accompanied with radhaballavi.

3. Bhapa Ilish: A cherished Bengali dish with steamed hilsa fish in a uniquely flavorful marinade, best enjoyed with steamed white rice.

4. Kosha Mangsho: This delectable mutton dish pairs beautifully with 'luchi' and 'bhaat,' prepared with aromatic spices.

5. Kolar Bora: Sweet and crispy banana fritters, traditionally offered as bhog during Durga Puja.

6. Muri Ghonto: One of Bengal's signature dishes, this flavorful mix includes potato chunks, rice, and fish head.

7. Khichudi or Khichdi: Made with lentils and rice, this dish is a bhog offering that no Bengali puja is complete without.

8. Ghugni: A Bengali snack with white peas cooked in a semi-thick gravy and garnished with onions, green chilies, and coriander.

9. Sondesh: Sondesh, a sweet delicacy often offered during puja, comes in various delightful varieties during Durga Puja.

10. Shukto: Another traditional Durga Puja dish, Shukto, is made with a variety of vegetables cooked in mustard and poppy seed paste and milk.

Zoop - Delivering Durga Puja Food in Train

Zoop, an IRCTC ecatering partner, currently offers its services at over 160 train stations and on 5000 trains across India, providing online food delivery in train. Zoop has streamlined train travel, whether passengers prefer onboard food delivery or pre-booking their meals for the upcoming Durga Puja journey. For those celebrating Durga Puja, Zoop offers authentic Bengali cuisine at train stations like Asansol Jn, Barddhaman Jn, Kharagpur Jn, Malda Town, Durgapur, Hijli Station, and others in West Bengal. So, don't forget to order during the train journey and relish some amazing delectables from Zoop!

Best Bengali dishes Available on Zoop:

* Kolkata Fish Thali

* Kolkata Chicken Dum Biryani

* Fish Curry

* Bengali Thali

* Chicken/Mutton Kassa

* Aloo Dum

* Rosogolla

Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, says, "Zoop is committed to ensuring that train passengers have access to fresh and hygienic food, especially during festive travel when people often miss out on traditional delicacies. As Durga Puja approaches, we aim to serve train passengers with high-quality food to enhance their journey experience."

How to Order Food in Train with Zoop:

1. Open Zoop's App, website, Google chatbot, Instagram, dial-in or WhatsApp at 70420-62070.

2. Enter your details - PNR or Train/station name.

3. Select your favourite food from the restaurants.

4. Choose a payment option, whether online, COD, or Pay At Delivery.

5. Track your order for updates.

Zoop has brought convenience to train travel without passengers compromising on the limited selection of train food or food available at stations from street vendors. Zoop provides its services in Hindi, English, and Hinglish, as well as round-the-clock online food order in trains, with options for both individual and group orders. This Durga Puja, savour your favourite Bengali cuisine and fully partake in the festive celebrations with Zoop at your service.

